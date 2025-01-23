Ep. 130: The Sisterdale Revolver

In the early part of the Civil War, a group of German Freethinkers got together to design and manufacture a revolver for use by the Confederate forces. These Germans were intellectuals, engineers, farmers and...unionists! Nevertheless they designed a new revolver, making 6 total. The gun proved impractical, however, so they ceased production. Only one of these guns is known to survive. But this story is about much more than a gun. Get a feel for some of the German immigrants who came to Texas in the middle 19th century in this episode of Wise About Texas.