For centuries, Indians knew where to get water on the desolate terrain of what would become West Texas. One of those spots came to be known as the Van Horns Wells. Named for one of two possible military commanders, the wells watered men, horses, and eventually a railroad. With railroads come towns and the town of Van Horn has seen a lot. From horses to spaceships (?) Van Horn is an interesting Texas spot. Learn more in this latest episode of Wise About Texas.
--------
21:53
EP. 132: The Coming of the Wire
You can't go anywhere in Texas without running into "the devil's rope"--barbed wire. It keeps livestock in AND out. It protects property and discourages trespassers. But barbed wire hasn't been around all that long. When it came, it changed the face of Texas and the West. It also made some people very, very wealthy. Learn how "bob wire" took over Texas in this latest episode of Wise About Texas
--------
27:13
EP. 131: A Presidential Election, 1841
You think our elections are divisive today? Well, Texas is just continuing a long tradition of candidates running hard and stirring the pot. In the Republic of Texas the presidential term was only two years, so the elections came frequently. They were contentious to say the least. Old enemies became worse enemies, and the name-calling was classic. Here about an early Texas presidential election in this episode of Wise About Texas.
--------
13:57
Ep. 130: The Sisterdale Revolver
In the early part of the Civil War, a group of German Freethinkers got together to design and manufacture a revolver for use by the Confederate forces. These Germans were intellectuals, engineers, farmers and...unionists! Nevertheless they designed a new revolver, making 6 total. The gun proved impractical, however, so they ceased production. Only one of these guns is known to survive. But this story is about much more than a gun. Get a feel for some of the German immigrants who came to Texas in the middle 19th century in this episode of Wise About Texas.
--------
24:40
EP. 129: Making Texas History: An Interview with Governor Rick Perry (Part 2)
Governor Rick Perry is the longest serving Governor in Texas history. From his humble beginnings in Paint Creek, to the cockpit of an Air Force C-130, to the Governor's Mansion and on to Washington D.C. Governor Perry has an unmatched career in public service. In this wide-ranging interview, we discuss what Texas and Texas history means to a man who made a lot of it.