Who Cares About the Rock Hall?

Who Cares About the Rock Hall?

The 2026 class of Rock Hall inductees seem disparate and unrelated but is there one year that ties them all together? Joe puts forth... his 1981 Theory. Featuring guest Greg Heller. This show is part of ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Pantheon Podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

How 1981 Changed the Game for the 2026 Inductees w/ Greg Heller

We talk to producer Joe Mardin about his father, prolific record producer and 2026 "Musical Excellence" Rock Hall inductee, Arif Mardin. This show is part of ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Pantheon Podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Former Tommy Boy Records president Monica Lynch joins the show to discuss the life and career of her long-time friend and 2026 Rock Hall Early Influence inductee, Queen Latifah. This show is part of ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Pantheon Podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Current Nominating Committee member Holly George-Warren joins the show to discuss the life and career of 2026 Early Influence inductee, Gram Parsons. This show is part of ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Pantheon Podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

It's a beloved annual tradition! Musician and YouTuber Pat Finnerty (What Makes This Song Stink) returns to the show as we count down the stinkiest songs from the 2026 class of Rock Hall inductees. This show is part of ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Pantheon Podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The Stinkiest Songs from the 2026 Inductees w/ Pat Finnerty

That's How I Remember It

Screw It, We're Just Gonna Talk About the Beatles

About Who Cares About the Rock Hall?

About Who Cares About the Rock Hall?

About Who Cares About the Rock Hall?