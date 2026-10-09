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Who Cares About the Rock Hall?
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Who Cares About the Rock Hall?

Joe Kwaczala & Kristen Studard
MusicMusic History
Who Cares About the Rock Hall?
Latest episode

377 episodes

  • Who Cares About the Rock Hall?

    The Stinkiest Songs from the 2026 Inductees w/ Pat Finnerty

    10/09/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    It's a beloved annual tradition! Musician and YouTuber Pat Finnerty (What Makes This Song Stink) returns to the show as we count down the stinkiest songs from the 2026 class of Rock Hall inductees. This show is part of ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Pantheon Podcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Who Cares About the Rock Hall?

    Gram Parsons w/ Holly George-Warren

    10/02/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    Current Nominating Committee member Holly George-Warren joins the show to discuss the life and career of 2026 Early Influence inductee, Gram Parsons. This show is part of ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Pantheon Podcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Who Cares About the Rock Hall?

    Queen Latifah w/ Monica Lynch

    09/25/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    Former Tommy Boy Records president Monica Lynch joins the show to discuss the life and career of her long-time friend and 2026 Rock Hall Early Influence inductee, Queen Latifah. This show is part of ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Pantheon Podcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Who Cares About the Rock Hall?

    Arif Mardin w/ Joe Mardin

    09/18/2026 | 59 mins.
    We talk to producer Joe Mardin about his father, prolific record producer and 2026 "Musical Excellence" Rock Hall inductee, Arif Mardin. This show is part of ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Pantheon Podcasts.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Who Cares About the Rock Hall?

    How 1981 Changed the Game for the 2026 Inductees w/ Greg Heller

    09/11/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    The 2026 class of Rock Hall inductees seem disparate and unrelated but is there one year that ties them all together? Joe puts forth... his 1981 Theory. Featuring guest Greg Heller. This show is part of ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Pantheon Podcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Who Cares About the Rock Hall?
A podcast about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame hosted by comedians Joe Kwaczala and Kristen Studard. He's a long-time devotee. She's a skeptic. Join them as he attempts to get her (and their guests) to care about this institution. Proud part of Pantheon - the podcast network for music lovers.
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