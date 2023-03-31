Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Who Cares About the Rock Hall?

Podcast Who Cares About the Rock Hall?
Joe Kwaczala & Kristen Studard
A podcast about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame hosted by comedians Joe Kwaczala and Kristen Studard. He's a long-time devotee. She's a skeptic. Join them as he ... More
MusicMusic History
Available Episodes

  • Calling Voters 2023 Edition
    We call up nine official Rock & Roll Hall of Fame voters to see who they're choosing on their ballot this year. Some even let us influence their decision! Featuring Karen Glauber, Jim McGuinn, Gregg Geller, Bob Merlis, Laina Dawes, Roy Trakin, Evelyn McDonnell, Lauren Onkey, and Chris Molanphy. This show is part of Pantheon Podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    2:28:03
  • The Spinners w/ AD Amorosi
    Journalist AD Amorosi joins Joe & Kristen to discuss the Detroit-formed but Philly-produced soul group The Spinners. Will fourth time on the ballot be the charm for finally getting into the Rock Hall? This show is part of Pantheon Podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/21/2023
    1:21:11
  • Sheryl Crow w/ Tricia Gilbride
    Writer Tricia Gilbride joins Joe & Kristen to talk about the music, career, and Rock Hall merits of '90s singer-songwriter icon Sheryl Crow. This show is part of Pantheon Podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/14/2023
    1:19:19
  • RIP Seymour Stein
    We were lucky to talk to Seymour Stein on two occasions. In his memory, we've compiled the most memorable moments from those appearances. This show is part of Pantheon Podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/7/2023
    1:07:42
  • Missy Elliott w/ Brooklyn White
    Journalist and editor Brooklyn White joins Joe & Kristen to talk about the music and career of paradigm-shifting hip-hop innovator Missy Elliott. She made the ballot on her first year of eligibility-- will she make it to the induction stage for 2023? This show is part of Pantheon Podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/31/2023
    1:24:21

About Who Cares About the Rock Hall?

A podcast about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame hosted by comedians Joe Kwaczala and Kristen Studard. He's a long-time devotee. She's a skeptic. Join them as he attempts to get her (and their guests) to care about this institution. Proud part of Pantheon - the podcast network for music lovers.
