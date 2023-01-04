Dr. Edison Tucker is having a very weird life. Not being able to die tends to color things that way. Lucille Kensington is the literary scene’s biggest enigma. ... More
Episode Twenty: Boiling Over
Edison and Lucy try to prepare for the next two months.
Script available here. Intro theme composed by Tyler Petty. End credits theme composed by Newton Schottelkotte. This episode features the song “Just Embrace the Rapture”, written and composed by Tyler Petty and Newton Schottelkotte, and produced by Tyler Petty.
TW: Violence, misophonia
4/28/2023
34:09
Seen and Not Heard Crossover: Two Jews In A Room Signing (April Fool's Special)
Bet and Lucy sit down for a chat.
Cast:
Bet: Caroline Mincks
Lucille Kensington: Madelyn Harvieux
Barista: Ella Watts
Script available here. Check out Seen and Not Heard at https://seenandnotheardpod.carrd.co/
Written by Newton Schottelkotte and Caroline Mincks. Produced by Newton Schottelkotte.
4/1/2023
7:32
Season 3 Sneak Peek
Season 3 of Where the Stars Fell will premiere April 28th, 2023. Welcome back to Jerusalem, OR.
Script available here.
3/28/2023
2:34
Minisode Six: Whitechapel
The worst guys in London pass the night with a game.
Cast:
Beelzebub- Newton Schottelkotte
Gabriel- Max Fleischhacker
Written, directed and produced by Newton Schottelkotte. Script edits by by Lucy Brown.
Script available here.
2/11/2023
10:42
Season 3 Q&A
Our intrepid cast and crew sit down to answer your questions!
Transcript available here. Donate to our season three crowdfund at https://seedandspark.com/fund/wtsf3 to help make season three happen!
