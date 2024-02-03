We are thrilled to introduce Happier with Gretchen Rubin! Each week, join #1 bestselling author Gretchen Rubin (The Happiness Project and Better Than Before) as she teams up with her sister, Elizabeth Craft, a celebrated TV writer and producer. Together, they offer practical advice, relatable stories, and actionable strategies to help you build a happier, more fulfilling life. Check out this special mini-episode for a sneak peek at what’s to come, and head to https://lemonada.lnk.to/happierfd to hear more! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Stay in the Fight
When We Win is back! In this episode, host Maya Rupert talks to Teresa Younger, the CEO of the Ms. Foundation for Women, about the impossible standards that female candidates of color are held to and the rising political superstars we all should know. Plus two women of color -- Kristian Carranza and Lauren Ashley Simmons -- are running for seats in the Texas state legislature. They talk to Maya about the obstacles they currently face and how they plan to win.
Are You Likable? with Alicia Menendez
Political media has the power to shape the narrative of a race before anyone has cast a ballot. All of the decisions - who gets covered and how they get covered - are made by an overwhelmingly and disturbingly non-diverse group of media gatekeepers. In this episode, Maya and TV host and author Alicia Menendez discuss 'The Likeability Trap' and how the media shapes our political discourse around women of color. Check out Alicia's book The Likeability Trap: https://aliciamenendez.com/the-likeability-trap/ Learn more about Alicia's new MSNBC series, The Weekend: https://www.msnbc.com/the-weekend
But Can You Win? with Mayor Tishaura Jones
When you kick off a campaign, one of the first things people ask is, "Are you a viable candidate?" but what they're really asking is, do you have a real shot at winning? To elect more women of color, early polls, donations, and endorsements cannot be the only tools for assessing the strength of a candidate. In this episode, Maya talks to St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones about trusting your intuition, alternative campaign strategies, and how to break through the viability barrier.
Can You Raise Enough Cash? With Congresswoman Lauren Underwood
If you want to win an election, you need to raise a ton of money. A lot of brilliant women of color decide not to run for office because the price for entry feels too high. In this episode, Maya and Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois' 14th district discuss all things fundraising - why it matters and how we can transform the process.
Is the impossible possible? What will it take to create a truly engaged democracy that represents all of us? Each week, Maya Rupert talks to some of the most incredible women of color in office today who ran against insurmountable odds and won, from the all-women city council in St. Paul, Minnesota, to the youngest Black woman to serve in Congress. So stop asking yourself if we can win, and start imagining what we’ll do when we win.
This series is presented by Ms. Foundation for Women and the Marguerite Casey Foundation.