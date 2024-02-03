But Can You Win? with Mayor Tishaura Jones

When you kick off a campaign, one of the first things people ask is, “Are you a viable candidate?” but what they're really asking is, do you have a real shot at winning? To elect more women of color, early polls, donations, and endorsements cannot be the only tools for assessing the strength of a candidate. In this episode, Maya talks to St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones about trusting your intuition, alternative campaign strategies, and how to break through the viability barrier. This series is presented by Ms. Foundation for Women, a national public foundation that builds women’s collective power to advance meaningful social, cultural, and economic change for all. Learn more at https://forwomen.org/ This series is presented by the Marguerite Casey Foundation. MCF supports leaders who work to shift the balance of power in their communities toward working people and families, and who have the vision and capacity for building a truly representative economy. Learn more at caseygrants.org or visit on social media @caseygrants. Follow When We Win wherever you get your podcasts, or listen ad-free on Amazon Music with your Prime Membership. Stay up to date with us on X, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia. Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium. Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsors. To follow along with a transcript, go to lemonadamedia.com/show/ shortly after the air date.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.