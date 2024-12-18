Do you have a way to get emergency alerts?

Emergency Manager Tiffany Brown covers the basics of emergency alerting, including what tools Lane County uses, how people can sign up to get important safety information, and when the alerts don't work. Resources mentioned in this episode:Register for Lane AlertsUpdate your existing Lane Alerts accountWatch a short video about emergency alertsInfomation about FEMA's IPAWS systemListen here or on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.You can find more information, including episodes and show notes, at LaneCountyOR.gov/fan. Sign up to receive emergency alerts at LaneAlerts.org. The views expressed in this podcast do not necessarily reflect those of Lane County Government.