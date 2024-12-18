Kevin Woodworth, retired Sheriff's deputy and current president of the Mohawk Valley Fire District, joined Tiffany and Devon to talk about how he helped create a culture of preparedness in the Mohawk Valley and how they keep it going outside of times of disaster.Kevin also talks about the radio project that ensures the rural residents in the Mohawk Valley can communicate with one another and first responders when other options no longer work. Episode resourcesMohawk Valley Fire District websiteMohawk Valley Emergency Preparedness Facebook GroupListen online or on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.A transcript is available online. **If you would like to have a question answered on the upcoming Q&A episode, please send your question to [email protected] or call 541-682-4526 to leave a recorded message for us to use on the podcast.**You can find more information, including episodes and show notes, at LaneCountyOR.gov/fan. Sign up to receive emergency alerts at LaneAlerts.org. The views expressed in this podcast do not necessarily reflect those of Lane County Government.
Are you ready to evacuate your livestock without horsing around?
Animal Welfare Officer Isabel Merritt with Lane County Animal Services (LCAS) joins Tiffany and Devon to talk about evacuating livestock during an emergency and how LCAS supports large animal owners by setting up a large animal shelter or taking care of animals left behind during an emergency. Episode resources:The Humane Society of the United States livestock preparedness guideGreenhill Humane SocietyLane County Animals in Disaster (LCAID) resourcesReady.gov large animal tips (scroll to bottom of page)Contact Lane County Animal Services with questions or to become a volunteer: [email protected]
Ready to evacuate your pet without getting your whiskers in a whirl?
Greenhill Human Society Executive Director Cary Lieberman joins Tiffany to talk about how to prepare for evacuation with your pets, tips to help reduce their stress during an evacuation, and community resources that help people with their pets before and during an evacuation. Episode resources:Greenhill Humane Society websitePet preparedness information from GreenhillFEMA pet preparedness information
What should you put in a Go Bag?
Emergency Manager Tiffany Brown talks about how to be ready and what to take with you when sheltering at home is not an option.Go Bags should have the supplies needed to sustain you for 72 hours: water, medications, warm layers, etc.Tiffany also covers the 6 Ps – the 6 categories of things you should take with you when you need to evacuate your home: People and pets, prescriptions, Personal computer, Papers, Pictures, Plastic.Resources mentioned in this episode:Ready.govEvacuation Guide with 6PsRequest a Pocket Guide here.
Do you have a way to get emergency alerts?
Emergency Manager Tiffany Brown covers the basics of emergency alerting, including what tools Lane County uses, how people can sign up to get important safety information, and when the alerts don't work. Resources mentioned in this episode:Register for Lane AlertsUpdate your existing Lane Alerts accountWatch a short video about emergency alertsInfomation about FEMA's IPAWS system
Hosted by Lane County Emergency Management, this podcast is all about equipping you with the knowledge and resources to be prepared and stay safe during a disaster. "When It Hits the Fan" is a podcast for everyone—whether you're new to emergency preparedness or a seasoned prepper. Our goal is to help you face the future with confidence and be prepared for when it hits the fan.