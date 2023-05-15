What’s In With Olaplex is a new bi-weekly podcast from Olaplex that breaks down leading beauty, health, and lifestyle trends. In each episode, host Danielle Fr... More
Available Episodes
Introducing “What's In with Olaplex”
What’s out? Trends that make us conform to one idea of beauty. What’s in? Trends that celebrate who we are – inside and out. Join us on May 24th as we say goodbye to the beauty rules that no longer serve us and embrace those that make us feel good. In conversation with friends and colleagues, Olaplex’s Danielle Frank will dive into all sorts of topics across beauty, health, and lifestyle, asking, what does it mean to feel on trend with ourselves? It’s time to send off “what’s out” and welcome “what’s in,” one trend at a time.
The views expressed by guests are their own and not the views of Olaplex. For full disclosures, please visit Olaplex's website.
