What the Health? Research to Reality

Vegan Nutrition for Athletes: A Plant-Based Guide

Can a vegan diet fuel peak athletic performance? In this episode, we dive into the science behind plant-based nutrition for athletes. Discover how a well-planned vegan diet can deliver all the essentials—carbohydrates for sustained energy, protein for muscle growth, and micronutrients for faster recovery. Backed by recent research, we explore how plant-based athletes often experience leaner body composition, enhanced recovery thanks to antioxidant-rich foods, and improved long-term health outcomes compared to their omnivorous peers. You'll also get practical tips on meeting your carb and protein needs, and learn why plant proteins can go toe-to-toe with animal-based options when it comes to building strength and endurance. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just starting your fitness journey, this episode will help you translate evidence into action.