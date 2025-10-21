I hope you will follow me to my Youtube channel where I will continue to offer free access to all 350+ past episodes and audio of future high-profile Supreme Court opinions.
www.whatSCOTUSwroteus.com
3:52
NEW: Bissonnette v. LePage Bakeries | Federal Arbitration Act, Transportation Workers
Listen to the unanimous opinion of the Supreme Court in Bissonnette v. LePage Bakeries Park St., LLC., decided April 12, 2024.
Listen to What SCOTUS Wrote Us wherever you get podcasts.
18:17
NEW: FBI v. Fikre | Mootness, No Fly List
The unanimous opinion of the Supreme Court in Federal Bureau of Investigation v. Fikre, decided March 19, 2024.
17:54
NEW: DeVillier v. Texas | Fifth Amendment Takings Clause
The unanimous opinion of the Court in DeVillier v. Texas, decided April 16, 2024.
11:38
Live Summary of the Trump Criminal Cases | Palomar College
I have something a little different for you today: since I often read documents from the Trump cases on the show, I thought my super nerds might be interested in hearing the audio from a guest lecture I gave last week summarizing the four Trump criminal cases at a Palomar College event held every semester called the Political Economy Days Lecture Series.
If you would like to watch a video version, click here.
