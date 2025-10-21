Powered by RND
What SCOTUS Wrote Us
Pippah Getchell
  • Final Episode
    I hope you will follow me to my Youtube channel where I will continue to offer free access to all 350+ past episodes and audio of future high-profile Supreme Court opinions.  www.whatSCOTUSwroteus.com
    3:52
  • NEW: Bissonnette v. LePage Bakeries | Federal Arbitration Act, Transportation Workers
    Listen to the unanimous opinion of the Supreme Court in Bissonnette v. LePage Bakeries Park St., LLC., decided April 12, 2024.   Listen to What SCOTUS Wrote Us wherever you get podcasts.
    18:17
  • NEW: FBI v. Fikre | Mootness, No Fly List
    The unanimous opinion of the Supreme Court in Federal Bureau of Investigation v. Fikre, decided March 19, 2024.   Listen to What SCOTUS Wrote Us wherever you get podcasts.
    17:54
  • NEW: DeVillier v. Texas | Fifth Amendment Takings Clause
    The unanimous opinion of the Court in DeVillier v. Texas, decided April 16, 2024. Listen to What SCOTUS Wrote Us wherever you get podcasts.
    11:38
  • Live Summary of the Trump Criminal Cases | Palomar College
    I have something a little different for you today: since I often read documents from the Trump cases on the show, I thought my super nerds might be interested in hearing the audio from a guest lecture I gave last week summarizing the four Trump criminal cases at a Palomar College event held every semester called the Political Economy Days Lecture Series.  If you would like to watch a video version, click here.  
About What SCOTUS Wrote Us

Audio of Supreme Court opinions. Finally. Listen to full-length readings of the most current opinions as they are issued by the Court. Or, browse through a library containing dozens of landmark opinions from the past. Either way, it’s free! A rare find for SCOTUS nerds.
