Available Episodes

  • What On Earth Is Happening #196
    Click Here To Download WOEIH #196 Date: 2016-01-11 Topics: Excuses people make for immoral Order-Followers, Allegiance To Truth And Freedom is higher than allegiance to family, Order-Followers as Cult Members, True Courage, Obama's Executive Orders regarding firearms, Disarming Anti-Authoritarians and Veterans, the Oregon standoff with Militia members at the Mahler Wildlife Refuge, Standing up to Tyranny, How the Oregon Militia members' situation differs from the situation of the Occupy Protesters, Saying The Lost Word "NO," Overt Criminals vs. Occult Criminals, Courage to stand up to bullies and tyrants, Left-Brained "EggHeads," Right-Brained "Spiritualists," the Cowardice of people who are Brain-Imbalanced, how the situation we face is NOT A JOKE, the Importance of the R-Complex of the Brain, the Importance of Preparedness and Self-Defense, "Having The Psychopath," Apocalypse vs. Armageddon, Idiots who belive government propaganda about ISIS being their biggest threat, Philadelphia Police Officer shooting "in the name of Islam," Operation Cyclone, the covert radicalization of Islam by the CIA and ISI, "Charlie Wilson's War." Related Images: 1 | 2 | 3
    1/11/2016
    1:33:24
  • What On Earth Is Happening #195
    Click Here To Download WOEIH #195 Date: 2015-12-28 Topics: Physical Health, the Mind-Body-Spirit Connection, Physical condition is critical for physical resistance, Truth-seeking as a sedentary activity, Effort and Persistence, Maintaining Physical Well-Being, Diet and Exercise, Mark's personal routines for physical conditioning, Cardiovascular Health, Martial Arts, Jeet Kune Do, Yoga, Biking, Wlaking, Firearms, Juicing, Blending, Fermented Foods, Health Supplements, the importance of pure drinking and cooking water, Shielding ourselves against toxins by building a stronger immune system, Living in Alignment with Natural Law, Preparedness for what is coming. Related Images: 1 | 2
    12/28/2015
    1:38:14
  • What On Earth Is Happening #194
    Click Here To Download WOEIH #194 Date: 2015-12-21 Guest: Mike Thompson, Lead Guitarist, The Founders Guest Web Site: The Founders Topics: Modern Music, Rebellion In Music, Origin of The Founders, Anarchy in music, False "Anarchy," Popularity/Fitting In vs. Truth, "Scenesters," Lyrical Messages, The Founders lyrics, Persistence, Courage, Bands Mark and Mike like and respect, Bands that promote rebellion, Bands that put forward a false sense of rebellion. Related Images: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8
    12/21/2015
    1:59:44
  • What On Earth Is Happening #193
    Click Here To Download WOEIH #193 Date: 2015-12-14 Topics: Courage as a necessity to end human slavery, Cowardice in modern society, Men's fear of Rebellion, Lack of Rebellion in modern music, Social Engineering, True Patriotism vs. the false "patriots," Cultural Marxism and the lies it spreads about America's Founders, the Love of Comfort, people who let False Love hold them back from doing the Great Work, Mark's anecdote about visions of the American Revolutionaries at Valley Forge during fever brought on by food poisoning, Calling Up the Militia, the Validity of "Second-Hand" information, Not having to go through Suffering to understand what NOT to do, Art, Music, Science and Invention as the forces that drive humanity forward. Related Images: 1 Related Links: Mark's Extended Second Amendment Video Podcast | Mark's Original Second Amendment Presentation | The Dark Side Of Tesla's Technology
    12/14/2015
    1:36:34
  • What On Earth Is Happening #192
    Click Here To Download WOEIH #192 Date: 2015-12-07 Topics: Mark's hiatus from What On Earth Is Happening, the New WOEIH Podcast, Mark's new Anarchist Hardcore-Punk Band, The Founders, Free Your Mind 4, Mark's FYM4 Presentation, the Unconsciousness of modern human society, the possibility of the need for physical Rebellion against Tyranny, In-Fighting within the so-called "Truth Movement," False Flag events of 2015, the Agenda to disarm Americans, Social Engineering and Mind Control, Neo-Feminism in America today, The Emasculation of American Men, "Man-Spreading," Mark accused of being "Racist," Mark's upcoming work. Related Images: 1 | 2 Related Links: The Founders | Free Your Mind 4
    12/7/2015
    1:42:30

About What On Earth Is Happening

This show will discuss the topics of human Consciousness, mind control, Natural Law, the Occult, and all issues that affect the Freedom of the people of Earth. What On Earth Is Happening will endeavor to shine Light upon the darkness of our world, and to offer empowering solutions to the problems we face, as humanity approaches its critical moment of choice.
