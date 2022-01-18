Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsFiction
Podcast What Happened in Skinner
Mazama Entertainment
In the fall of 2021, an obscure YouTube channel streamed what became the most talked-about mystery on the Internet. But what really happened that night? And how...
FictionDramaTrue Crime
Available Episodes

5 of 16
  • What Happened in Skinner: Trailer
    In the fall of 2021, an obscure YouTube channel streamed what became the most talked-about mystery on the Internet. But what really happened that night?___________ • Support us on Patreon: patreon.com/whathappenedinskinner • Watch the Livestream: whathappenedinskinner.com • Join the Discord: discord.gg/DQmwRcBvJMWhat Happened in Skinner is produced by Mazama Entertainment, and distributed by Rusty Quill Network.Our investigation is funded by donations from listeners like you.Thank you. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/10/2022
    0:46
  • The Alignment
    It all comes to a head.___________ • Support us on Patreon: patreon.com/whathappenedinskinner • Watch the Livestream: whathappenedinskinner.com • Join the Discord: discord.gg/DQmwRcBvJMWhat Happened in Skinner is produced by Mazama Entertainment, and distributed by Rusty Quill Network.Our investigation is funded by donations from listeners like you.Thank you. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1/28/2022
    1:05:51
  • SOS
    SOS Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1/18/2022
    0:14
  • Collateral
    The Alignment approaches.___________ • Support us on Patreon: patreon.com/whathappenedinskinner • Watch the Livestream: whathappenedinskinner.com • Join the Discord: discord.gg/DQmwRcBvJMWhat Happened in Skinner is produced by Mazama Entertainment, and distributed by Rusty Quill Network.Our investigation is funded by donations from listeners like you.Thank you. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1/18/2022
    41:08
  • Important Update
    A special message from your host.___________ • Support us on Patreon: patreon.com/whathappenedinskinner • Watch the Livestream: whathappenedinskinner.com • Join the Discord: discord.gg/DQmwRcBvJMWhat Happened in Skinner is produced by Mazama Entertainment, and distributed by Rusty Quill Network.Our investigation is funded by donations from listeners like you.Thank you. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1/11/2022
    0:28

About What Happened in Skinner

In the fall of 2021, an obscure YouTube channel streamed what became the most talked-about mystery on the Internet. But what really happened that night? And how much deeper does the story go?Join Marlowe Verne as she ventures out to the remote island of Skinner, Oregon in search of answers. Is “the Livestream” just another frightening video? Or is it the gateway to something much, much bigger?___________ • Support us on Patreon: patreon.com/whathappenedinskinner • Watch the Livestream: whathappenedinskinner.com • Join the Discord: discord.gg/DQmwRcBvJM What Happened in Skinner is produced by Mazama Entertainment, and distributed by Rusty Quill Network.Our investigation is funded by donations from listeners like you. Thank you. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
