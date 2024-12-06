Episode 61 - The Yearly Crumb! What a Wrap [2024 Review]
O Willow Tree! O Willow Tree! How lovely are thy branches!
Alas, dear listeners. It has been quite a journey we have taken together. Join us as we look back over a most remarkable year of Polin, celebrating string quartets, non-friendly dreams and a very Shooketh Colin.
We'll be playing Secret Santa for our dearest members of the ton, gifting Byron's novel to an unappreciative Benedict, maple sugar to a suspicious Pen and parmesan cheese ice cream to a grimacing Eloise.
And after we've nursed our hangovers with Colin and checked on those pesky staffing issues at Bridgerton House, we'll be joined by the Ghosts of Seasons' Past and Present for a festive trip to the library.
Seasons' Greetings, dearest listeners. 'Tis the Season to be Polin.
*
Show Notes
Writers Guild Foundation Shavelson-Webb Library
--------
1:54:47
Episode 60 - What a Splendid Celestial Display! [S3E2 Rewatch, Part 2]
Pucker up, dearest listeners. There’s a full moon in the sky and a question on Penelope’s lips.
Join us for Part 2 of our S3E2 rewatch, as we take cover with an abandoned pirate coat, sneak a peek at a little Parisian smut and take a crash course in Bandaging Mister Bridgerton.
Once Pen’s made sure her hand is all patched up, we shall be galloping along to the nearest lunar soirée to search for a missing bonbon, take a sex ed class with Portia and mourn the loss of a quickly departed steed.
As we get back into the saddle with Season 1 Colin, we’ll also be commiserating with Window Pen, planning our next paycheck with Rae and slipping into the garden for a covert meeting with an old friend: the Pointy Topiary.
And once hope is lost, on an unknown night of the week, in the heart of Mayfair, in a moonlit garden in Grosvenor Square, we’ll sobbing along as Colin Bridgerton kisses Penelope Featherington.
And, dear listener, it will be bloody glorious.
*
Show Notes - Crumbs:
YouTube: Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha read from ‘An Offer from a Gentleman’
Bustle: Bridgerton’s Yerin Ha Teases Benedict’s “Mr. Darcy Vibes” In Season 4
Tudum: Netflix announces Netflix Moments campaign
Town & Country: Jonathan Bailey confirms continued working collaboration with Jack the Horse
The Hollywood Reporter: Jonathan Bailey says he’ll ‘always come back’ to Bridgerton
Harper’s Bazaar: Feature on Nicola Coughlan getting ready for the Women of the Year Awards
Harper’s Bazaar: Nicola Coughlan’s speech at the Women of the Year Awards
HURR X Choose Love
The Hollywood Reporter: First look at ‘The Faraway Tree’
Deadline: Luke Newton joins sci-fi thrilled ‘White Mars’
PEOPLE: Interview with Luke Newton for PEOPLE's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive issue
Student Life: Adjoa Andoh speaks at WashU
Boots UK: Christmas campaign starring Adjoa Andoh
IG: Mum I’m in a Movie
Etsy: Polinfancomic
Show Notes - Rewatch:
*
--------
2:00:38
Episode 59 - What a Devilishly Yellow Head Covering! [S3 E2 Rewatch, Part 1]
Imagine it with us, listeners.
A dashing suitor – sorry, tutor – and his very teachable pupil dedicated to academic pursuits. What could possibly go astray? Accompany us to Rotten Row for fresh air, a fluttering of fans and a little failed flirting as we begin our rewatch of S3E2 ‘How Bright the Moon.’
As a brightly coloured bonnet and a fatalistic gust of wind conspire to forge this particular history of connection, we’ll be reminiscing over mornings at the bordello, Sunday teas at Bridgerton House and a most remarkable shade of blue.
So take a gulp of your emotional support lemonade and grab your playing cards – it’s time for an eagerly awaited visit to the classrooms of Grosvenor Square.
You wish for no more talk of books, Colin? We’ve heard through the grapevine that your star pupil is preparing her own seminar, ‘Romancing Professor Bridgerton,’ and we’d bet anything she’s going to get full marks.
*
Spoiler Warning
40:26-40:36 - Brief mention of a Season 4 filming leak
*
Show Notes
--------
1:50:10
Episode 58 - What a Conversation with James Phoon! [Interview]
Delicate and oh so agreeable? Crack open the bonbons, dearest listeners, because Harry Dankworth has come to call.
Join us as we welcome the astonishing James Phoon for a splendid conversation about his time on Bridgerton, including Prudank nose boops, a cheese-loving brother-in-law and a newly Christened Baby Dankworth.
We’ll be following James’ time on the show from a mysterious audition and inspiring costume fitting, through to the weird & wonderful celebration of our favourite citrus-loving family.
And once the final butterfly has flown from the Dankworth-Finch Ball, we’ll be heading to the Yorkshire Moors for a discussion of the other, other, other Brontë, the importance of claiming your own space, and navigating life through journaling.
A journal by a Regency gentleman? Colin Bridgerton, eat your heart out.
*
Spoiler Warning
Discussion of Season 4 filming leaks at 01:35 – 02:37
Instagram: Season 4 filming leaks from Ranger’s House (via @DeuxMoi)
The Sydney Morning Herald: Interview with Yerin Ha
IG: Luke Newton ‘Somewhere in Mayfair’ story (via Imgur)
TIME: TIME100 Next 2024 – Nicola Coughlan
TIME: Nicola Coughlan Bet on Herself – And Won
Good Morning America: Nicola Coughlan Gives An Update on Bridgerton Season 4
GLAMOUR: Interview with Simone Ashley Mind: As Seen on Netflix
eBay: Lot of Lady Whistledown papers and hairpiece
Williams Sonoma: Vintage Etched Collection
Vote: TV Choice Awards 2025 longlist
BAFTA Scotland: Nominations for BAFTA Scotland Awards 2024
The Bomb Factory Art Foundation: Exhibition – One Nation Under a Groove
IG: Mum I’m in a Movie – FIGHT CLUB
*
IG: Follow James Phoon
IG: Follow Journals By James
Etsy: Buy your journal from Journals By James
NT at Home: Underdog: The Other Other Brontë
Brontë Parsonage Museum: Team Branwell Badge (On Sale)
The Jamie Lloyd Company: The Tempest
BBC iPlayer: Wreck
Shondaland What’s New with the Featheringtons
Shondaland Regency Men Meet the (New) Men of the Ton in ‘Bridgerton’ Season Three
*
--------
1:00:41
Episode 57 - What a Very Good Friend! [S3E1 Rewatch]
Dearest Polin rewatchers, we have been apart for far too long.
After four months, seventeen cities and zero letters from redheads with exquisite roobies, the tides of change have finally swept our sturdy pirate back to English shores. And it seems as though he's arrived with a new friend: the Emotional Support Curl.
As we swagger glove-first into the finest match of the year, we’re raising our lemonades in honour of fashion icons past, cold shoulders and texts that really should’ve stayed in drafts.
And thanks to Rae’s side hustle of making a profit out of one man’s desperation, we’ll be returning to the scene of the Polin crime for an entirely platonic love confession, a titillating double handshake and the formation of a rather splendid plan.
Doomed to fail spectacularly? Surely not. After all… are they not friends?
*
Elle: Nicola Coughlan on Emmy's 2024 Red Carpet
Voice: Kick Some Class: Claudia Jessie talks going from council estate to Bridgerton
The Jamie Lloyd Co: The Tempest
Etsy: Journals By James
Instagram: @JournalsByJames
Focus Entertainment: Warhammer Space Marines II
@SohoPlace: White Rabbit Red Rabbit
Reasons to be Joyful Podcast: Sam Phillips Talks Bridgerton and The Crown
YouTube: Mum I'm In A Movie
Instagram: Mum I'm In A Movie
Radio Times: First Trailer Released for Channel 5's The Hardacres
Nordisk Film & TV Fond: Last to Break Trailer
Fever Up: Candlelight x Bridgerton
Spotify: 'Too Sweet' (Hozier) by Atwood Quartet
Spotify: What a Barb! Pod x Atwood Quartet: What a Cover For a Gentleman! [Season 4 Playlist]
*
Country & Townhouse: Bridgerton Season 3 Hair and Make-Up Feature
Vogue: Bridgerton's Costume Designer Talks Season 3
Shondaland: Dressing the Ton Featurette
Fashionista: Bridgerton Season 3 Costumes & Outfits
What a Barb! Pod - Episode 24: Oh Crumbs! What a Pirate [S3 Block 1 Filming]
What a Barb! Pod - Episode 35: Oh Crumbs! What an Ext. Church Wall [S3 Block 4 Filming]
*
A fan podcast celebrating all things Penelope, Colin, and Bridgerton, complete with episode deep dives, book rereads, theories and speculation, and plenty of spiraling from a group of friends who anxiously awaited Season 3 and now are braced once more for the Wilderness Weeks.