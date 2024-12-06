Episode 60 - What a Splendid Celestial Display! [S3E2 Rewatch, Part 2]

Pucker up, dearest listeners. There’s a full moon in the sky and a question on Penelope’s lips. Join us for Part 2 of our S3E2 rewatch, as we take cover with an abandoned pirate coat, sneak a peek at a little Parisian smut and take a crash course in Bandaging Mister Bridgerton. Once Pen’s made sure her hand is all patched up, we shall be galloping along to the nearest lunar soirée to search for a missing bonbon, take a sex ed class with Portia and mourn the loss of a quickly departed steed. As we get back into the saddle with Season 1 Colin, we’ll also be commiserating with Window Pen, planning our next paycheck with Rae and slipping into the garden for a covert meeting with an old friend: the Pointy Topiary. And once hope is lost, on an unknown night of the week, in the heart of Mayfair, in a moonlit garden in Grosvenor Square, we’ll sobbing along as Colin Bridgerton kisses Penelope Featherington. And, dear listener, it will be bloody glorious. * Show Notes - Crumbs: YouTube: Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha read from ‘An Offer from a Gentleman’ Bustle: Bridgerton’s Yerin Ha Teases Benedict’s “Mr. Darcy Vibes” In Season 4 Tudum: Netflix announces Netflix Moments campaign Town & Country: Jonathan Bailey confirms continued working collaboration with Jack the Horse The Hollywood Reporter: Jonathan Bailey says he’ll ‘always come back’ to Bridgerton Harper’s Bazaar: Feature on Nicola Coughlan getting ready for the Women of the Year Awards Harper’s Bazaar: Nicola Coughlan’s speech at the Women of the Year Awards HURR X Choose Love The Hollywood Reporter: First look at ‘The Faraway Tree’ Deadline: Luke Newton joins sci-fi thrilled ‘White Mars’ PEOPLE: Interview with Luke Newton for PEOPLE's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive issue Student Life: Adjoa Andoh speaks at WashU Boots UK: Christmas campaign starring Adjoa Andoh IG: Mum I’m in a Movie Etsy: Polinfancomic Show Notes - Rewatch: Writers Guild Foundation Shavelson-Webb Library "Out of the Shadows." Bridgerton. Written by Jess Brownell. Unpublished manuscript (double blue revisions, no draft date). Writers Guild Foundation Shavelson-Webb Library. "How Bright the Moon." Bridgerton. Written by Sarah L. Thompson. Unpublished manuscript (double blue revisions, no draft date). Writers Guild Foundation Shavelson-Webb Library. "Forces of Nature." Bridgerton. Written by Eli Wilson Pelton. Unpublished manuscript (double white revisions, no draft date). Writers Guild Foundation Shavelson-Webb Library. "Tick Tock." Bridgerton. Written by Azia Squire. Unpublished manuscript (green revisions, no draft date). Writers Guild Foundation Shavelson-Webb Library. "Joining of Hands." Bridgerton. Written by Geetika Tandon Lizardi. Unpublished manuscript (double white revisions, no draft date). Writers Guild Foundation Shavelson-Webb Library. Reddit: Colin’s S3 waistcoat statistics by u/bookmovietvworm “Diamond of the First Water.” Bridgerton. Written by Chris Van Dusen. (Published script). Deadline. “Capital R Rake.” Bridgerton. Written by Chris Van Dusen. (Published script). Deadline. IG: @jessie_hmua Penelope’s Full Moon Ball make-up breakdown IG: @jessie_hmua Penelope’s First Kiss make-up breakdown IG: @faridaghwedar Penelope’s Full Moon Ball hair breakdown IG: @faridaghwedar Penelope’s First Kiss hair breakdown IG: @faridaghwedar Penelope’s Promenade hair breakdown Spotify: The Wheelchair Activist – Disability in Bridgerton with Zak Ford-Williams Twitter: Harriet Cairns on Finch, Philipa and consent * Follow Us Patreon Instagram⁠ TikTok⁠ YouTube