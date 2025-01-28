The Non-Tinfoil Guide to EMFs, Cell Phone Usage, and Dirty Electricity with Nicolas Pineault [Renewed]

If you’re overwhelmed and utterly confused when it comes to EMFs, you’re not alone. Today, we discuss everything you need to know about cell phones, Wifi, EMFs, and dirty electricity, and how to realistically manage your exposure in the modern world. Nicolas Pineault is a legend, and we answer ALL of your questions in this episode!Timestamps:[3:42] Welcome Nicolas Pineault[3:45] Do you carry your cellphones in your pocket?[5:49] What are EMF's?[9:50] What are the different types of EMF's for us to consider?[17:17] How does dirty electricity go through your body?[23:06] Should we be unplugging electronics from the wall instead of leaving them plugged in when not using them?[26:48] What are the most common sources of EMF's?[36:27] Should we be turning off all the antennas (WiFi, Bluetooth, and 5G) at night and should we be using one source over the other?[40:00] What do we know about the science of EMF's and how it impacts the body?[49:49] What do we currently know about 4G and 5G and the impacts it has on the body?[58:47] What are some common symptoms of too much EMF exposure?[1:02:59] What is the problem with using a cellphone in the car?[1:08:52] Do EMF blocking devices work?[1:18:41] Is solar power high EMF and is it safe?Episode Links:Visit The EMF Guy websiteElectro-Pollution FixFollow Nick on InstagramThe EMF Guy YouTube ChannelListen to the EMF Guy PodcastBook: The Non-Tinfoil Guide to EMFs: How to Fix Our Stupid Use of TechnologySMA America Sponsors:Go to iherb.com/shop/wellfed and use code WELLFED to get 22% off your first order or 15% off for existing customers. Go to http://mdlogichealth.com/chocolate and use coupon code WELLFED for 10% off and you always get free shipping on orders of $59 or more.Go to wellminerals.us/chill and use code WELLFED to get 10% off your order.