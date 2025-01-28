Troubleshooting Acne, Bacne, Scars, and Skin Issues with Candice Wicherski
Did you know there are different types of acne, and they each can have different root causes? Today, Candice Wickerski is here to unpack how your gut, liver, and hormones are connected to your skin health and what to do about it! Whether you're dealing with acne in perimenopause, scarring, or bacne, we're uncovering exactly what to do to clear up your skin. Hint: cook with coconut oil, but don't put it on your skin!Timestamps:[4:14] Welcome Candice[4:34] How does the gut microbiome communicate or influence the skin?[9:55] What's the mechanism through which the gut is actually impairing the skin?[21:06] Are there different root causes for teens vs. women in their 30's and 40's due to perimenopause?[27:25] With hormonal acne, do you commonly see very specific hormone imbalances are what are those?[29:22] How does cystic acne differ from occasional breakouts and is testosterone involved?[32:58] Is there a connection between alcohol and cystic acne?[35:50] What are the top 5 things to fix your gut when it comes to acne?[42:04] Would you recommend gut and hormone testing?[45:19] What do I do about the scarring?[52:57] What are your thoughts on red light therapy?[56:25] What would cause chronic shoulder and bacne?[1:01:44] I've been told I have folliculitis - any thoughts on what to do? Episode Links:Get Adrenal Stress Less Here (code WELLFED to get 10% off)Get Noelle's free guide to balancing minerals hereBewellwithCandice.com Clear Skin from Within Course (code WELLFED for $100 off) Follow Candice on InstagramFace Reality Clinic Locator Clearstem CLEARITY® Serum (code COCONUTS for 15% off) Pore clogging ingredients list Crunchi Polished Resurfacing Mask Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Glove
Protein Scams, Ideal Macros for Weight Loss, & Managing Motherhood Stress
Is protein powder a scam? Noelle and Stefani look at the evidence to find out. We also talk about why shifting your macros to lose weight and gain muscle may leave you feeling frustrated, and answer rapid-fire questions about creatine in your coffee, overconsuming protein, and managing expectations in motherhood. Timestamps:[2:00] Welcome[10:00] Could the emphasis on protein goals cause some people to overeat if not macro-familiar? If it was so important for us to hit protein goals, wouldn't it be easier with our natural diet? What can I add to baking to boost my protein?[19:58] Is it ok to put creatine in morning coffee? What's the ideal macro ratio for building muscle and losing weight? What's the best exercise weight training according to where you are in your menstral cycle?[31:07] Why am I constantly sick and losing hair 20 months postpartum? How do I manage the household, kids, and going back to work without stress?Episode Links:Article: Protein powder is kind of a scamScienceDirect Article: Creatine MonohydrateNoelle's Post: Training with your Menstral CycleEpisode #440: Cycle Syncing 2.0: Myth Busting, Customization, & Fitness Adaptations with Courtney Babilya
Mammograms, Thermography, and Holistic Breast Cancer Treatments with Dr. Jenn Simmons
Breast cancer rates are on the rise—especially for women under 40. So, what's going on? Today, we discuss breast cancer rates, detection, and controversies with Dr. Jenn Simmons, a board-certified breast surgeon and integrative oncologist. In this episode, she shares when mammograms are necessary, and when they're not. We also cover root causes, holistic treatments, and pitfalls with the current standard of care. Timestamps:[1:50] Welcome to the Well Fed Women podcast[3:39] Why are we seeing an explosion of breast cancer in younger women?[7:42] Is there a difference between bioidentical hormones and birth control and is there a connection between hormone replacement therapy and breast cancer?[15:38] What, in your opinion, are some of the top things that women are exposed to on a regular basis that are contributing to breast cancer?[31:41] Is there any research that suggests mammograms reduce rates of dying from breast cancer or catching it early?[39:33] Are biopsies sage or could they do more harm?[40:30] Can you treat breast cancer without radiation?[49:17] What is the deal with thermography?[1:02:31] What are some of the common pitfalls of the standard treatment women receive after diagnosis?Episode Links:Real Health MD websiteQT ImagingJoin Dr. Jenn's GroupFollow Dr. Jenn on InstagramSubscribe to Dr. Jenn on YouTubeKeeping Abreast with Dr. Jenn PodcastThe Smart Woman's Guide to Breast Cancer Auria® Home Breast Health Assessment Use coupon code DRJENN20 for 20% off
A recent study found that 90% of Americans are metabolically unhealthy. What's missing? Our muscle!! Today, we discuss the latest fitness trends, and provide a simple template to build muscle for longevity. We also talk about blood sugar management, insulin resilience, and simple ways to improve glucose control. Let's get back to the basics! Timestamps:[1:40] Welcome[7:40] Discussion on "exercise snacking"[15:50] Discussion on pilates[26:24] How do I program weight-lifting workouts (how many days per week, what body parts to work the same day, go-to lifts, etc.)[39:04] How to manage insulin resistance beyond the basics[58:00] How do we educate kids about ingredients without causing them stress and anxiety about food?Episode Links:New York Times Article: Is Protein Powder a Scam?Reddit Thread: PilatesArticle: The Pilates Industry's New EraNoelle's Free 12-week at home programNIH Article: Prevalence of Optimal Metabolic Health in American AdultsListen to Episode #339: How to Help Kids Become Healthy Eaters, Eat Intuitively, and Trust Their Bodies with Mariel Baron
The Non-Tinfoil Guide to EMFs, Cell Phone Usage, and Dirty Electricity with Nicolas Pineault [Renewed]
If you're overwhelmed and utterly confused when it comes to EMFs, you're not alone. Today, we discuss everything you need to know about cell phones, Wifi, EMFs, and dirty electricity, and how to realistically manage your exposure in the modern world. Nicolas Pineault is a legend, and we answer ALL of your questions in this episode!Timestamps:[3:42] Welcome Nicolas Pineault[3:45] Do you carry your cellphones in your pocket?[5:49] What are EMF's?[9:50] What are the different types of EMF's for us to consider?[17:17] How does dirty electricity go through your body?[23:06] Should we be unplugging electronics from the wall instead of leaving them plugged in when not using them?[26:48] What are the most common sources of EMF's?[36:27] Should we be turning off all the antennas (WiFi, Bluetooth, and 5G) at night and should we be using one source over the other?[40:00] What do we know about the science of EMF's and how it impacts the body?[49:49] What do we currently know about 4G and 5G and the impacts it has on the body?[58:47] What are some common symptoms of too much EMF exposure?[1:02:59] What is the problem with using a cellphone in the car?[1:08:52] Do EMF blocking devices work?[1:18:41] Is solar power high EMF and is it safe?Episode Links:Visit The EMF Guy websiteElectro-Pollution FixFollow Nick on InstagramThe EMF Guy YouTube ChannelListen to the EMF Guy PodcastBook: The Non-Tinfoil Guide to EMFs: How to Fix Our Stupid Use of TechnologySMA America
Radically improve your health, mindset, and relationship with food with Well-Fed Women, hosted by Nutritional Therapy Practitioner and Personal Trainer, Noelle Tarr of coconutsandkettlebells.com. Every week, you’ll get to hear authentic, unfiltered conversations about women's health, nutrition, fitness, mindset, body image, balancing hormones, and stress management. Tune in for a mix of entertaining and down-to-earth interviews with leading experts in health and wellness, and exclusive community-driven Q&A sessions with co-host Stefani Ruper. Expect real talk, moderately amusing banter, and empowering health advice for women. The goal? Help you learn how to eat and move in a way that is right for your body without shame or second-guessing. You got this!