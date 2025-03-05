Powered by RND
Weekly Memos

Weekly Memos
Theme parks, tantrums, and trying to make it big online. We're spilling the tea on the real deal behind the curated feeds, from epic collabs to those 'magical' ...
  • We're Not Holding Back
    Hey besties! We're diving headfirst into the wild world of Orlando content creators! In our first Weekly Memos episode, we're spilling the tea on Reddit's Blog Snark, from gifted PR to Run Disney drama, so get ready for unfiltered opinions.
    59:19

About Weekly Memos

Theme parks, tantrums, and trying to make it big online. We're spilling the tea on the real deal behind the curated feeds, from epic collabs to those 'magical' moments that were actually total disasters. Plus, we're not afraid to call out the community drama – because let's be honest, it's juicy. Join us for a peek behind the curtain of Orlando's wild creator scene.
