City Prosecutor, Rebecca Facey and Assistant Prosecutor, Michelle Turvey join Mayor Wade to discuss Accountability in the fourth installment of this sub-series on the City of Toledo’s Employee Values. They discuss their work with the city and the prosecutor’s office culture - both of which compel these women and their team toward consistent accountability of themselves, each other, and the larger Toledo community.
--------
11:15
Episode 58: Happy Holidays, Toledo!
Mayor Wade's wife Sarah discuss their favorite old and new Toledo holiday traditions, and what they really want for Christmas this year.
Toledo was recently recognized as a Top Winter Wonderland Getaway.
Happy Holidays, Toledo!
--------
10:37
Episode 57: Kid Mayor and Kid Council
Kid Mayor Lilly and Kid Councilmember Asher join Mayor Wade to discuss their experience this year learning about the city and preparing their suggestions for how to make Toledo even better.
Lilly and Asher highlight their most exciting experiences seeing behind the scenes in Toledo's City operations, and offer some advice for future Kid Mayor and Councilmembers to get the most out of this program.
--------
10:28
Episode 56: Toledo’s Snow Angels Program is Back and Better than Ever
The City of Toledo’s Disability Manager, Valerie Fatica, joins Mayor Wade to discuss this year’s Snow Angels Program. We believe in making Toledo better together, and this program pairs Toledo seniors and people with disabilities with volunteers who are ready to shovel and plow their driveways and sidewalks. Valerie discusses how this program is growing here in Toledo, and her work with other municipalities curious about implementing their own similar program. If you want to volunteer as a Snow Angel this year, sign up here!
--------
9:06
Episode 55: Connecting Toledo Neighborhoods to Opportunity with the Dorr St. to Adams St. Project
Economic Development Director Brandon Sehlhorst and Toledo Design Collective Studio Director Ryan Bunch join Mayor Wade to discuss an upcoming $53 million investment to improve safety and connectivity on streets in the Junction, Englewood, and Uptown neighborhoods.
Supported by a $20 million RAISE grant from the US Department of Transportation, the city will make comprehensive upgrades to streets, sidewalks, bike lanes, and transit systems beginning in 2027.
This episode highlights the project history and invites residents to take part in a series of public input sessions beginning December 5, 2024, before the design phase begins.
Find the meeting schedule and more information about the project at toledo.oh.gov/RAISE.