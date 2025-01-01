Episode 56: Toledo’s Snow Angels Program is Back and Better than Ever

The City of Toledo’s Disability Manager, Valerie Fatica, joins Mayor Wade to discuss this year’s Snow Angels Program. We believe in making Toledo better together, and this program pairs Toledo seniors and people with disabilities with volunteers who are ready to shovel and plow their driveways and sidewalks. Valerie discusses how this program is growing here in Toledo, and her work with other municipalities curious about implementing their own similar program. If you want to volunteer as a Snow Angel this year, sign up here!