Episode 65 - You Not Supposed To Say That

This week’s episode kicks off with Anthony and Asante listening to D’Angelo which leads into a quick convo about the pressures of a maintaining an image (1:05). In between episodes, a video from last episode went viral about southern white people seasoning their food and the guys address the new listeners (8:04). Next it’s time for some questions from the listeners starting off with if men prefer being approached first by women (13:05). The questions wrap up with the guys thoughts on Liz Cambage making more money on onlyfans than when she played basketball (30:15). The conversation shifts to headlines from the past week starting with the fires spreading across California and prisoners having to be a part of the effort to contain it. (33:50) The dialogue goes to sports with a brief mention of Naomi Osaka and Cordae publicly announcing their split (40:51) before moving towards a more serious situation with a hairstylist filing a lawsuit against Fox Sports (43:17). In this matter Jason Whitlock speaks out on why he stayed away from Joy Taylor, not realizing his own comments are inappropriate (51:56) The episode wraps with the Sixers reaching an agreement to stay in South Philly (1:04:10) and more. Intro/Outro Song: D’Angelo - Cruisin” For Videos of Podcast https://www.youtube.com/@AllThatandMooreEntStay Connected:www.instagram.com/allthatandmoorewww.instagram.com/asante3000www.instagram.com/wewantmoorepodwww.twitter.com/allthatandmoorewww.twitter.com/wewantmoorepodwww.AnthonyMooreComedy.com