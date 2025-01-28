Episode 67 - DEI Programs Ending But The CIA Is Still Working
This week's episode kicks with some brief Ryan Leslie appreciation and Asante going to a dog convention (3:17) which leads to a conversation about how Pit bulls are judged and dogs need to stay out of stores (6:24). Next up is some questions from the listeners starting off with telling your white girlfriend about bad credit (7:22) and "What radicalized you?" (12:02). The questions segment ends with having problems with co-workers (23:43), asking yourself if you're being thirsty (25:20) and why does friends chicken taste better in worst neighborhoods (29:49) The conversation shifts to the headlines of the week starting off with the Tik Tok ban being delayed (32:32), DEI programs ending across the country (36:31) and ICE cracking down on illegal immigrants (40:06). Two big collaborations dropped this week with the announcement of Don Julio and Popeyes teaming up (43:25) and Sexyy Redd and Bruno Mars (46:53) dropping a new song. The episode wraps up with wrestling fans showing love to Kurt Angle through a new nickname (53:10), a tragedy strikes in Nashville (58:49) which leads to the importance of monitoring your children's content intake (1:00:58) and John Legend singing for prisoners (1:07:03)
Episode 66 - That's A Crazy Way To Join The 27 Club
Back with another great episode, the guys start off vibing to some New Edition which leads to a conversation about You Got Served and what they were selling in the movie (2:07). In the past week, Anthony realizes he secretly likes Tyler Perry movies (5:53). Asante makes it clear that it's no room for homophobia (9:01) but women need to stop taking the men clothes (11:37). The conversation shifts to some questions from the listeners starting with how men view women on dating apps (14:50). The two briefly discuss how to be pro-black in a interracial couple (24:39) and what's the best way for white people to engage with Black culture respectfully (27:52) before diving into self care (30:23).The episode wraps with some headlines from the week with Method Man in an alleged altercation (38:10), rappers performing at Trump events (43:44), Drake filing a defamation lawsuit (46:26) and a guy taking his life after pulling up to a Bikini Beans Coffee location without pants (55:03)
Episode 65 - You Not Supposed To Say That
This week's episode kicks off with Anthony and Asante listening to D'Angelo which leads into a quick convo about the pressures of a maintaining an image (1:05). In between episodes, a video from last episode went viral about southern white people seasoning their food and the guys address the new listeners (8:04). Next it's time for some questions from the listeners starting off with if men prefer being approached first by women (13:05). The questions wrap up with the guys thoughts on Liz Cambage making more money on onlyfans than when she played basketball (30:15). The conversation shifts to headlines from the past week starting with the fires spreading across California and prisoners having to be a part of the effort to contain it. (33:50) The dialogue goes to sports with a brief mention of Naomi Osaka and Cordae publicly announcing their split (40:51) before moving towards a more serious situation with a hairstylist filing a lawsuit against Fox Sports (43:17). In this matter Jason Whitlock speaks out on why he stayed away from Joy Taylor, not realizing his own comments are inappropriate (51:56) The episode wraps with the Sixers reaching an agreement to stay in South Philly (1:04:10) and more.
Episode 64 - You Can't Even Wife Your Hoe In Peace
The guys are back for the first episode of the new year. After the usual banter around the music, Anthony and Asante lead off mentioning the new artwork coming (4:48) and recap their brief holiday break (6:31). Next, Anthony shares his recent visit at a restaurant and wonders if he was discriminated against (10:09) and a listener shares why saying female is derogatory (13:30). The conversation shifts to questions from the listeners (17:38) with some very interesting questions such as killing bugs their way somewhere (22:00), what to avoid in New York (25:41) and thoughts on Tyler Perry and his latest film Six Triple Eight (26:57). After the questions, the two get caught up in a food discussion (40:27) and then revisit the topic of Travis Hunter and his girlfriend (45:35). The episode wraps with a dive into hyper-sexuality (55:10), Father Issues (58:47), the need to exercise as we get older (1:15:40) and more
2024 Recap - Some Favorite Moments From the Year
Thank you all for your continued support and taking this journey with us. Here's a recap of some of our favorite moments on the pod from this past year3:05 - Hit Boy's dad resurrection his rap dreams (Episode 27 - What's Happening in the Jewish Tunnels - 57:19) 8:12 - Protect Trans Women (Episode 38 - Stop the TMZ Raps & Protect Trans Women - 52:30)10:15 - Philadelphia Dollar Tree Assault (Episode 46 - This Is Why I Shop At Target - 21:40) 16:38 - 9 Years for Stealing 1.5 Million Worth of Chicken (Episode 49 - Is This The Blackest Crime You Could Commit - 38:00) 22:03 - Orange Beard(Episode 32 - How Do You Earn the Orange Beard? - 4:16)23:37 - Masculinity and Mental Health (Episode 42 - What Helps Y'all Mental Health - 33:06) 39:53 - Judged Attacked (Episode 26 - Why Was Stephen Hawking on Epstein Island 56:08) 43:16 - A Bad Keith Lee Review(Episode 47 - You Gave Keith Lee Some Bad Mac & Cheese? 1:03:16)47:01 - Jay Leno in Trouble(Episode 60 - Leave Your Family and Go Be Happy 43:45)
Join comedians Anthony Moore and Asante Morris as they blend social awareness with humor and a little immaturity. The show offers engaging conversations that mix insightful discussions with a lighthearted tone.