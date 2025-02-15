We Know The White Lotus

We Know The White Lotus Welcome to We Know The White Lotus, the RHAP podcast where Rob Cesternino and Josh Wigler serve up weekly recaps of The White Lotus Season 3! Each week, we'll check into the newest luxury resort to dissect the scandals, secrets, and social satire that have made The White Lotus a must-watch sensation. From unexpected hookups to mysterious deaths, Rob and Josh are here to explore every twist, turn, and ominous clue. Join us as we sip Aperol Spritzes, unpack all the drama, and ask the ultimate question: Who won't make it to checkout this season? This week, Rob Cesternino and Josh Wigler set up their coverage for Season 3 of The White Lotus, premiering this Sunday, February 16th on HBO.