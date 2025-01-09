WHMT #009 | Why Drake Needs To QUIT Rapping, The Most Pivotal Decade In Hip-Hop, Is Radio Dead? + MORE!

Welcome to 'We Have More Thoughts,' a spinoff show on the Need to Know Network where hosts Alex, Pierre, and Q sit down for thought-provoking (and sometimes unhinged...) discussions on topics related to music, pop culture, relationships, and more that often go overlooked in day-to-day discourse. 0:00 - Alex shares his issue with customer service workers 8:54 - Is there still a need for programming when it comes to our media consumption? 18:16 - The most pivotal decade in Hip-Hop and which decade we could do without 31:08 - Drake’s musical direction going forward PROGRAMMING NOTE - This episode was initially released as a YouTube exclusive on July 30, 2024 Book your next podcast recording at Need to Know Studios TODAY - https://needtoknowstudios.com/ Join our Twitter/X Community to chop it up with us about all things Need to Know - https://x.com/i/communities/1777442897001910433 The Need To Know Podcast https://instagram.com/needtoknowpod https://twitter.com/needtoknowpod https://www.tiktok.com/needtoknowpod Alex https://instagram.com/balltillwefall https://twitter.com/balltillwefall Pierre https://www.instagram.com/pedro4cristo/ https://twitter.com/pedro4cristo1 Q https://www.instagram.com/witnessnyc/ https://twitter.com/witnessnyc