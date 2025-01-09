WHMT #010 | CRAZIEST Rap Bars, Calling Men Baddies, Insane Fetishes, Divorce After 65 + MORE!
Starting this week, 'We Have More Thoughts' will be released on all DSPs and YouTube weekly on Wednesday. This week, Alex, Pierre, and Q make sense of why more and more men are being called baddies (3:49), the most questionable rap bars of all times (16:09), the weirdest festishes (27:03), divorce not making sense after a certain age (33:38), and more!
WHMT #009 | Why Drake Needs To QUIT Rapping, The Most Pivotal Decade In Hip-Hop, Is Radio Dead? + MORE!
Welcome to 'We Have More Thoughts,' a spinoff show on the Need to Know Network where hosts Alex, Pierre, and Q sit down for thought-provoking (and sometimes unhinged...) discussions on topics related to music, pop culture, relationships, and more that often go overlooked in day-to-day discourse. 0:00 - Alex shares his issue with customer service workers 8:54 - Is there still a need for programming when it comes to our media consumption? 18:16 - The most pivotal decade in Hip-Hop and which decade we could do without 31:08 - Drake's musical direction going forward PROGRAMMING NOTE - This episode was initially released as a YouTube exclusive on July 30, 2024
WHMT #008 | Caitlin Clark + Angel Reese's WNBA STRUGGLES, Pandemic Revisit, IG Trends, Sexual Health + MORE!
Welcome to 'We Have More Thoughts,' a spinoff show on the Need to Know Network where hosts Alex, Pierre, and Q sit down for thought-provoking (and sometimes unhinged...) discussions on topics related to music, pop culture, relationships, and more that often go overlooked in day-to-day discourse. 0:00 - Is it our fault that our backs are big? 5:56 - Go-to struggle meals at home and from the Chinese food shop 11:16 - The Instagram "Bet You Won't Do It" + "Bad Luck For A Year" trends 15:02 - Revisiting how crazy everyone was during the pandemic 28:47 - The surging popularity of the WNBA thanks to newcomers such as Caitlin Clark + Angel Reese 42:04 - How smartphones have negatively impacted interpersonal communication 1:01:56 - The guys open up about semen retention, celibacy, and sexual health PROGRAMMING NOTE - This episode was initially released as a YouTube exclusive on June 4, 2024
WHMT #007 | Bronny James' NBA Future, First Take v Undisputed, Reimagining The Work Week + MORE!
Welcome to 'We Have More Thoughts,' a spinoff show on the Need to Know Network where hosts Alex, Pierre, and Q sit down for thought-provoking (and sometimes unhinged...) discussions on topics related to music, pop culture, relationships, and more that often go overlooked in day-to-day discourse. On this episode of 'We Have More Thoughts,' Alex is joined by Q 2:40 - Talking through different ways to structure the work week to allow for more leisure time 9:16 - Reviewing Bronny James' freshman year at USC, his NBA prospects, and if he'll ever play with his father, LeBron James 32:18 - 'First Take' v 'Undisputed' since Shannon Sharpe's move to ESPN 40:43 - The double standard behind cancel culture PROGRAMMING NOTE - This episode was initially released as a YouTube exclusive on February 27, 2024
WHMT #006 | Shannon Sharpe's Media Ascension, Kanye West's Antics, Apple Vision Pro Review + MORE!
Welcome to 'We Have More Thoughts,' a spinoff show on the Need to Know Network where hosts Alex, Pierre, and Q sit down for thought-provoking (and sometimes unhinged...) discussions on topics related to music, pop culture, relationships, and more that often go overlooked in day-to-day discourse. On this episode of 'We Have More Thoughts,' Alex is joined by Pierre and Q 11:48 - Breaking down how Shannon Sharpe has become one of the most iconic voices in Sports + Hip Hop media 28:08 - Apple Vision Pro review + how it will change content consumption 34:48 - Making sense of what Kanye West's end-game is 43:08 - Romeo Miller SLAMS Master P after receiving his first Rap Snacks royalty after over 15 years of free promotion PROGRAMMING NOTE - This episode was initially released as a YouTube exclusive on February 19, 2024
Welcome to 'We Have More Thoughts,' a spinoff show on the Need to Know Network where hosts Alex, Pierre, and Q sit down for thought-provoking (and sometimes unhinged...) discussions on topics related to music, pop culture, relationships, and more that often go overlooked in day-to-day discourse. With their unique chemistry and relatability, there's no conversation off-limits for this trio. Don't miss out - follow, share, and comment - on 'We Have More Thoughts' every Wednesday wherever you get your podcasts!