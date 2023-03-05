About We Got The Chocolates

We have travelled around the world dreaming of playing sport professionally... and we never made it. However, if there is one skill we have acquired it’s the art of being a great team-mate.

We create content for the kid in every adult! There are Dad Jokes, fun games and plenty of chat about the things that made us laugh this week.

We know life gets busy, so this is our way of bringing you along for a chuckle. So grab a beer, coffee or glass of wine and join us for the fun.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.