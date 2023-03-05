We have travelled around the world dreaming of playing sport professionally... and we never made it. However, if there is one skill we have acquired it’s the ar... More
Available Episodes
5 of 187
181. From Pain to Pleasure... Maybe?
This is probably the episode you have been waiting for ever since that iconic odds game moment! Skin spills all the juicy details about his wild piercing trip. From the piercer's studio to the healing process, he leaves no stone unturned. Meanwhile, Gode showcases his creativity by picking the punniest football team imaginable. And Leigh gets a taste of his own medicine when he crumbles under the pressure of Taboo. Here is how it went:01:30 - Joke of the Week 4:45 - The Trip 15:25 - In the Room Where it Happened 19:54 - Gode's Player Nicknames27:30 - Marathon Dangers 33:00 - Taboo39:50 - You're in for a TweetWe wouldn't be able to make this episode firmly without the support of our sponsors, and secondly without your support. You can check out ways to support us and offers from our sponsors here. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/3/2023
43:10
180. Meet The Piercer! Feat. Jana
Jana week on the podcast which means a couple of things: a) we cop plenty of heat for most responses and life decisions and b) there are far less puns but far more hateful reactions to Leigh's puns. We also get to speak to the lady who will have the huge (that's probably wishful) responsibility of giving Skin his Prince Albert. She almost alleviates all the worries in the world... almost. Here is how it went! 7:25 - Joke of the Week9:30 - Case of the Farts 11:35 - Prince Albert Piercer 23:35 - Best Pets 34:13 - Blame The Algorithm40:21 - Human Shazam 47:40 - You’re in for a Tweet We wouldn't be able to make this episode firmly without the support of our sponsors, and secondly without your support. You can check out ways to support us and offers from our sponsors here. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/26/2023
50:40
179. Family Planning - Use Rear Entrance
Mickus is on holiday again this week, but we were sure to get him on the phone for his favourite seg, 'Must or Dust'. Skin runs us through some great life advice, Leigh is still talking about that premiership win, and Gode's game '2 Babe Ruth’s & an Anna Bligh' has had a nice little revamp, but can he defend his throne after last week's dominant quiz performance?1:08 - Hat-tricks4:24 - Joke of the Week8:42 - SuperCoach Update10:15 - Worst Crowd Calls19:20 - Must or Dust31:19 - Best Life Advice35:30 - 2 Babe Ruth’s & an Anna BlighWe wouldn't be able to make this episode firmly without the support of our sponsors, and secondly without your support. You can check out ways to support us and offers from our sponsors here. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/19/2023
47:57
178. Naan Disclosure with Matt Denny
Matt Denny stole our hearts last year at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham when he won Gold in the Men's Discus. We have been wanting to get him on the podcast for ages to discus this (pun intended). He talks training, drug tests and celebrations. We also have a cautionary tale from a listener before Skin locks in his nether-regions piercing. Here is how it went:1:00 - Matt Denny Jingle2:58 - Weird Sleeping6:11 - Joke of the Week9:23 - Throwing Heavy Plates23:10 - Prince Albert Cautionary Tale30:55 - You're a Quizzard Gode38:50 - You're in for a TweetWe wouldn't be able to make this episode firmly without the support of our sponsors, and secondly without your support. You can check out ways to support us and offers from our sponsors here. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/13/2023
42:51
177. Leigh Got The Chocolates
There is an age old question that we don't feel like has ever been answered properly, and that question is ... can you successfully podcast on Mad Monday? Well we will let you be the judge of that when you hear Leighthal's attempt throughout this episode. Make sure you listen the whole way through because we are reasonably sure you might want to leave a review after the way Gode finishes the episode. Here is how things went:1:00 - Joke of the Week 2:52 - Leigh's Huge Win 8:45 - Premiership Grey Areas 19:32 - Namestorming Plants 31:00 - F1 Wrap Up33:00 - Guess That Movie 40:49 - You're in for a Tweet44:45 - Ratings and Reviews We wouldn't be able to make this episode firmly without the support of our sponsors, and secondly without your support. You can check out ways to support us and offers from our sponsors here. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.