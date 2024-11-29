Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsMusicWe Found Your Demo!
Listen to We Found Your Demo! in the App
Listen to We Found Your Demo! in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

We Found Your Demo!

Podcast We Found Your Demo!
Ryan Hamilton
Join Ryan Hamilton and Steve Rosier as they explore a treasure trove of previously unheard demo cassette tapes from the 80s & 90s!
More
MusicMusic CommentaryMusicMusic HistoryMusicMusic Interviews

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • NUTMEG! WE FOUND YOUR DEMO!
    Join us as we take a trip to 1988, and listen to a previously unheard demo cassette from UK band, Nutmeg!
    --------  
    17:09
  • Episode Zero - An Introduction
    Hi, I'm Ryan Hamilton. I'm the proud owner of THOUSANDS of previously unheard demo cassette tapes from the 80s & 90s. Join me and my co-host, Steve Rosier, as we begin the exciting journey of playing these bands & artists, 30+ years after they submitted their demo tape. Finally giving their music the shot it deserved, all those years ago. It's like an alternative music time capsule!
    --------  
    4:50

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About We Found Your Demo!

Join Ryan Hamilton and Steve Rosier as they explore a treasure trove of previously unheard demo cassette tapes from the 80s & 90s!
Podcast website

Listen to We Found Your Demo!, The Wonder of Stevie and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

We Found Your Demo!: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 4:06:53 AM