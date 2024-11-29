Episode Zero - An Introduction

Hi, I'm Ryan Hamilton. I'm the proud owner of THOUSANDS of previously unheard demo cassette tapes from the 80s & 90s. Join me and my co-host, Steve Rosier, as we begin the exciting journey of playing these bands & artists, 30+ years after they submitted their demo tape. Finally giving their music the shot it deserved, all those years ago. It's like an alternative music time capsule!