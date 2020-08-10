Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
WCG Talks Trials

Podcast WCG Talks Trials
WCG
Insights from leaders in clinical research and trial optimization, hosted by the WCG Clinical.
Insights from leaders in clinical research and trial optimization, hosted by the WCG Clinical.
  • Unlocking Site Potential: Reducing Site Burden and Enhancing Clinical Trial Efficiency
    In the first episode of our new podcast series, WCG Talks Trials, we are joined by three industry experts, Lisa Ballance from Virginia Commonwealth University, John Musser from Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute, and Dan Otap from Genentech, to discuss the topic of overcoming site challenges and addressing site burden.Listen in as we discuss the results of WCG’s recently published 2023 Clinical Research Site Challenges Survey Report, gain insights from our guests on solutions their organizations have implemented to reduce site burden, and share perspectives on how sites, sponsors, and CROs can work to improve site and trial efficiency. Speakers: Sandy Smith, RN, MSN, AOCN  Senior Vice President, Clinical Solutions and Strategic Partnerships at WCG ClinicalLisa Richman Balance Associate Vice President for Research Strategy and Regulatory Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University John Musser Senior Director, Clinical Research Administration at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research InstituteDan Otap Principal, Alliance and Partnerships Lead at Genentech
    7/16/2023
    35:53
  • Connecting Patients to Trials: Bernadette Siddiqi of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research
    Bernadette Siddiqi, associate director of research partnerships at The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research talks about how they give members of the public access to the Fox Trial Finder. This clinical trial search tool that allows anyone to search for Parkinson’s disease clinical trials. More than 300 are listed on the site.It’s a bottleneck in clinical research. Patients are eager for a cure, but it can be difficult for them to connect to trials and for researchers to connect to volunteers.Bernadette speaks of why it is critical to the foundation’s mission to provide an easy way to make this connection. Just as important, she says, is educating people about research. Fox Trial Finder provides both. Roughly 700 people visit the site each month.The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease through an aggressively funded research agenda.
    12/16/2020
    12:27
  • On the Future of Movement Disorder Trials: Part 4 of WCG’s Transforming CNS Trials Series
    Movement disorder trials have always been demanding. Now, sponsors face an additional challenge: How do you ensure data integrity in the era of remote clinical trials? In this podcast, Bob Dagher, MD, WCG MedAvante-ProPhase’s Chief Medical Officer, addresses this in conversation with Steve Smith, WCG President of Patient Advocacy. This is the fourth episode in our series, “Transforming CNS Trials During COVID-19—and Beyond.”Sponsors planning to restart movement disorder programs need to be clear-eyed and realistic, Dagher counsels. “When it comes to remote assessments, we have to be vigilant and aware of what we can do and also about what we really cannot do.” Some assessments simply cannot be performed remotely. This means sponsors will need to figure out how to account for variability and missing data in their statistical plan before locking the database.FDA guidance on the conduct of trials during COVID-19 helps provide a roadmap. For example, in the case of anticipated missing data the guidance clearly states to capture specific information in the case report form that explains the relationship to COVID-19. But it also requires in-depth scientific and clinically-informed knowledge so that the quality of the data captured isn’t sacrificed as direct result. Accordingly, WCG has been working with clients to tailor remote assessments for sponsors’ trials, yielding assessments that are as close as possible to the in-person versions (minus those particular items that cannot be done remotely).Dagher’s message? “Ensuring data integrity at every step of the process should be the primary guide for any decision-making process when deciding to restart your study.”Prior to joining WCG MA-PP, Dr. Dagher, was the Chief Medical Officer of Cadent Therapeutics in Cambridge, Mass. Before that, he served in many leadership roles at small and large biopharmaceutical and clinical research organizations, including GlaxoSmithKline, Genzyme, Sanofi and Covance, among others. Dr. Dagher has fostered the development of multiple products in different indications and development platforms and advanced several small molecules and biologics across all stages of clinical development. His background includes therapeutic experience in psychiatry, neurology and rare diseases.
    10/21/2020
    9:34
  • Prostate Cancer Survivor Bryce Olson’s Message: “Sequence Me!”
    As a global strategist for Intel’s Health and Life Sciences Group, Bryce Olson had an up close view of innovation happening in the lab—especially in terms of genomic sequencing and gene therapy. As a man diagnosed with aggressive stage 4 prostate cancer at 44, he had as well an up close view of how that innovation was not being translated into the clinic.  He was started on a one-size-fits-all standard of care. It didn’t work, and chemo made him ill. In this podcast episode, he talks about how he demanded—and received—DNA sequencing. That data led him to find the right trial and the right medicine for his type of prostate cancer. He’s now a very vocal advocate of sequencing. Among other endeavors, he founded Sequence Me (www.sequenceme.org), a patient-driven movement to accelerate access and adoption of new genomic sequencing innovations for cancer.
    10/8/2020
    24:26
  • On the Future of Depression Trials: Part 3 of WCG’s Transforming CNS Trials Series
    In major depressive disorder, researchers have used remote assessments for decades. As a result, many of these studies have had an easier time adapting to the new clinical trial landscape. But that doesn’t mean they are pandemic-proof. So what are the critical success factors for clinical depression programs—especially now?  In his conversation with WCG President of Patient Advocacy Steve Smith, Mark Opler, PhD, MPH, Chief Research Officer at WCG MedAvante-ProPhase offers his insights on the future of clinical depression trials. This is the third episode in our podcast series, “Transforming CNS Trials During COVID-19—and Beyond.”We’re headed in the right direction by enabling more patient-friendly evaluation, but – especially in light of the pandemic – we must continue to refine these systems and make sure that we have the input of patients, caregivers, and of course, investigators. Among his recommendations: Ensure clinicians have the right depression-assessment tools and that they are using them correctly. It’s also critical, he says, to have a solid remote assessment methodology in place. This means not only incorporating the right tools, but also establishing a way of continuously protecting data quality, such as WCG's Study Insight Analytics Platform.Mark Opler, PhD, MPH, is Chief Research Officer at WCG MedAvante-ProPhase. Dr. Opler was the founder of ProPhase and served as its CEO and Chief Scientific Officer, among other roles. He serves as adjunct assistant professor of psychiatry at New York University and assistant professor of clinical neuroscience at Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons. He is also leading the development of the forthcoming edition of the PANSS Manual.
    9/30/2020
    10:51

About WCG Talks Trials

Insights from leaders in clinical research and trial optimization, hosted by the WCG Clinical.
