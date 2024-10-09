Like A Fish to Water

You've seen the sign. Of course you have. You've been working at the corn dog shack all day, so you've for sure seen the sign. And ok, TOXIC ALGAE BLOOM sounds pretty intense. But, like, if it were actually dangerous, the beach would be closed, right?

Voiced by Hera Alexander
Written and edited by Ash Seguinte. 
Sound designed by by Daisy McNamara. 
Produced by Ash Seguinte. 
Theme Music by Lou Sutcliffe.

Content Warnings: infection