Umbrellas Over Seattle
Umbrellas Over Seattle

Seattle is a town famous for its rain. What happens when rain can kill?Written and voiced by Rebecca Lynde-ScottDirected, edited, and sound designed by Daisy McNamara. Produced by Ash Seguinte. Theme Music by Lou Sutcliffe.Content Warnings: infection, death of a pet, death of a loved one, death of children
Like A Fish to Water
Like A Fish to Water

You've seen the sign. Of course you have. You've been working at the corn dog shack all day, so you've for sure seen the sign. And ok, TOXIC ALGAE BLOOM sounds pretty intense. But, like, if it were actually dangerous, the beach would be closed, right?Voiced by Hera AlexanderWritten and edited by Ash Seguinte. Sound designed by by Daisy McNamara. Produced by Ash Seguinte. Theme Music by Lou Sutcliffe.Content Warnings: infection
Narcissus in the Mud
Narcissus in the Mud

Spring is his least favorite season to hike inVoiced by Amy YoungWritten by and Edited by Daisy McNamara. Produced by Ash Seguinte. Music by Lou Sutcliffe.Content Warnings: drowning
Woodland ASMR
Woodland ASMR

A stream of a stream is interrupted by something unearthly.The Streamer was voiced by Kirsty Woolven. The Housemate was voiced by Leanne Egan.Written by Lou Sutcliffe. Edited by Daisy McNamara. Produced by Ash Seguinte. Music by Lou Sutcliffe.Content Warnings: Supernatural
