It’s the holiday season! And with that comes the pressure on single individuals to shack it up. Research shows that online dating spikes this time of year, as we tirelessly try to fulfill the emptiness to avoid being alone for the holidays. The ladies discuss a few ways they’ve recently met men which includes a random application from a flyer found on a street lamp post in Venice and surviving a mortifying yet hilarious double date that Sage drags Emily on.Check us out on Instagram! @watchmedoitpodcast

Sage and Emily’s Golden Girls era is temporarily over as Sage moves back to her Santa Monica home - but they will always be family forever. Following up to the girls' last episode about being staunchly single in the holiday season, this discussion dives into how to get into the holiday spirit while navigating divorce, breakups, and family drama. Who’s YOUR tribe, neighbor or “go to” person that you can count on to help chip in with everyday hurdles? How do you define family?Check us out on Instagram! @watchmedoitpodcast

After binge-watching Bravo TV series Below Deck, Emily takes advantage of the Cyber Monday deals and indulges herself in 3 purchases from The Womanizer. Sage immediately calls Big K into the conversation to help decipher vaginal rejuvenation, the different ways men and women orgasm, and what Emily’s newest date wants by going on all fours. Check us out on Instagram! @watchmedoitpodcast

In the final episode of Season 1, the girls close out 2024 by manifesting their New Year’s resolutions full of big dreams, hopes, opportunities - and new underwear. Grandpa G from Episode 3 ("She’s Got Moxie") makes a special guest appearance reflecting on stories from his trips to Monte Carlo and Thailand where he had a particularly feisty encounter with a ladyboy during his New Year’s Eve travels.Check us out on Instagram! @watchmedoitpodcast

In this first episode of Season 2, Sage and Emily share stories from New Year's Eve - from bar hopping to being involved in a potential ambush mission to recoup belongings from Sage’s brother’s ex-girlfriend's house. Sage’s youngest brother, Lee, joins the show to share more about his relationship heartbreak and how he’s emotionally coping. Tune in for raw banter, laughter, and a whole lot of family love and support as the girls discover fresh new beginnings for 2025. Check us out on Instagram! @watchmedoitpodcast

About Watch Me Do It

Welcome to the unfiltered and hilarious journey of two fabulous women, Emily and Sage, as they tackle the rollercoaster of modern-day life as single women in their early 40’s. From divorce drama to the complexities of dating and sex in the digital age, your hosts dish out the good, the bad, and the downright ugly with a hefty dose of witty banter. While authentically sharing their dynamic and vulnerable perspectives, these ladies are here to spill the tea, share the laughs, and remind you that being a "badass b*tch" is truly a badge of honor. Get ready for some real talk, some "f**k yea" moments, and a whole lot of empowerment. Because let's face it, the grass isn't always greener, but it sure is a lot more fun with these two by your side.