Incredible stories of the world’s greatest military leaders, uncovered from the folds of history.
Warlords of History takes you on immersive journeys, deep into the lives and worlds of ancient and medieval commanders who redefined their eras through strategy, courage and audacity.
Hosted by Mark Pimenta, each episode blends in-depth research with compelling storytelling to reveal how these military titans rose to power, igniting daring campaigns and epic battles through which empires were toppled and new ones were born, leaving legacies that still echo across the ages.
Subscribe now to explore the worlds of legendary generals, heroic warriors and brilliant tacticians. Stories born from tumultuous events that forged extraordinary leaders.
Visit warlordsofhistory.com for more.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company.
Scipio Africanus – Part 11 (The Storming of Carthago Nova)
In this episode, we dive into Scipio’s meticulously planned and breathtaking assault of Carthago Nova in 209 BC. Tracing his rapid ten-day march down the eastern coast of Iberia, with infantry, cavalry and fleet moving in perfect unison, before launching an exquisitely coordinated strike on the city. Blending deception, precision and raw ferocity to achieve the unthinkable, capturing the jewel of Carthage’s Spanish dominion in a single day. A stunning victory that Scipio immediately exploited through clever diplomacy to draw Iberian allies to Rome and begin dismantling Carthage’s power in Hispania.
Scipio Africanus – Part 10 (Scipio Takes Command in Hispania)
Into the chaos of Rome’s collapsing front in northeastern Hispania, Scipio arrives in the summer of 210 BC. We’ll follow along in the early months of his campaign as the young General masterfully uses psychology and religion to rebuild the morale of his shattered army, before imposing an intensive training regimen to restore their fighting edge. All the while, behind the scenes, Scipio establishes a far-reaching intelligence network, guiding his evolving plans and meticulous preparations for a bold, unexpected strike at the heart of Carthaginian power in Spain: the city of Carthago Nova.
Scipio Africanus - Part 9 (Victories and Reversals)
Between 212 and 210 BC, the Second Punic War enters a volatile phase, as triumph and catastrophe hit the Republic in rapid succession. Hannibal wins major victories, yet fails to stop Rome’s momentum as Syracuse falls and pressure mounts on Carthaginian allies. In a desperate bid to save Capua, Hannibal marches on Rome, but fails to divert the Legions from reasserting control across nearly every front. Until disaster strikes in Spain upon the deaths of Scipio’s father and uncle. Driving the young Scipio to politically outmaneuver the Senate and secure his first full military command in Hispania.
Scipio Africanus - Part 8 (The Roman Revival)
In this episode, we explore Rome's spectacular resurgence in 214 BC as it began to turn the tide of the Second Punic War. Through key victories abroad and sweeping economic reforms at home, how the Republic sustained its unprecedented buildup of Legions, that in 213 BC started clawing back lost ground from Hannibal in southern Italy. Undeniable momentum, fueling a renewed surge of confidence in Rome, while also setting the stage for a bold political maneuver by the young and ambitious Scipio, who audaciously defied Roman tradition to secure his first public office.
If you would like to support my work directly, you can kindly do so here: patreon.com/warlordsofhistory
