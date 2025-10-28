Scipio Africanus – Part 10 (Scipio Takes Command in Hispania)

Into the chaos of Rome’s collapsing front in northeastern Hispania, Scipio arrives in the summer of 210 BC. We’ll follow along in the early months of his campaign as the young General masterfully uses psychology and religion to rebuild the morale of his shattered army, before imposing an intensive training regimen to restore their fighting edge. All the while, behind the scenes, Scipio establishes a far-reaching intelligence network, guiding his evolving plans and meticulous preparations for a bold, unexpected strike at the heart of Carthaginian power in Spain: the city of Carthago Nova. If you would like to support my work directly, you can kindly do so here: patreon.com/warlordsofhistory Follow the Warlords of History Podcast on Social Media: Instagram | Twitter (X) | Facebook Maps, Imagery and Bonus Content: warlordsofhistory.com Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.