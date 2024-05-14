This week, Katherine Forrest and Anna Gressel unravel the mysteries of quantum physics, quantum algorithms and quantum computers. Join them as they discuss the potential of quantum computing to transform AI and scientific discovery.
Learn More About Paul, Weiss’s Artificial Intelligence Practice:
https://www.paulweiss.com/practices/litigation/artificial-intelligence
16:14
Defining Quantum Computing
This week on “Waking Up With AI,” Katherine Forrest and Anna Gressel break down the fundamentals of quantum computing and its powerful computational abilities, setting the stage for upcoming episodes that will explore quantum computing's relationship with AI and recent advances from major tech companies.
23:08
AI Research Reimagined
In this episode of “Waking Up With AI,” Katherine Forrest and Anna Gressel examine the integration of end-to-end reasoning and agentic AI capabilities, with new developments from OpenAI, DeepMind and other leading AI labs. Katherine also shares her firsthand experience with OpenAI’s new deep research capability, which is transforming academic applications of AI.
16:40
Taking Stock of the State of AI Regulation in the U.S.
This week, Katherine Forrest and Anna Gressel examine recent shifts in AI regulation, including the withdrawal of former President Biden's 2023 executive order on AI and the emergence of state-level regulations. They also discuss what these changes mean for companies in terms of navigating governance and compliance.
32:17
The Year of the Robot
As robotic capabilities have progressed from toys and vacuum cleaners to highly advanced robotic humanoids, so too have the associated challenges and legal implications. This week on “Waking Up With AI,” Katherine Forrest explores these developments, as well as her personal experiences with Tesla’s Optimus Pro robot.
Katherine Forrest and Anna Gressel bring you “Waking Up With AI,” an innovative and award-winning Paul, Weiss podcast focused on cutting-edge AI in both tech and law. Katherine and Anna will walk you through the day’s biggest developments in AI just in time for your first cup of coffee.