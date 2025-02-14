Vocational Rehabilitation Workforce Studio » Podcast

Celebrating Job Shadow Month with Backcountry and the work Katrina Davis does in substance abuse.
Striking Insights – Lightning, Drones and the Clearinghouse
Spenser Grandstaff, Kaleb Jeffries and Heather Servais reflect on vocational rehabilitation.
The Owner, the Apprentice and the Expert
We talk with Josh Cook about how vocational rehabilitation paved the way for a registered apprenticeship for Daniel at Phoenix Plumbing.
Destiny and National Disability Employment Awareness Month
Highlighting Vocational Rehabilitation, Destiny’s story at the hospital, and insights from Russ Thelin of the National Rehabilitation Association.
Spenser Grandstaff: Lightning in a Bottle
Hear Spenser’s story about spinal cord injury and how vocational rehabilitation helped him start a thriving business.
