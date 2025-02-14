Vocational Rehabilitation Workforce Studio » Podcast

Powered by RND
  • Episode 129 the Wizard of the Warehouse
    Celebrating Job Shadow Month with Backcountry and the work Katrina Davis does in substance abuse. The post Episode 129 the Wizard of the Warehouse appeared first on VR Workforce Studio.
    --------  
    30:00
  • Striking Insights – Lightning, Drones and the Clearinghouse
    Spenser Grandstaff, Kaleb Jeffries and Heather Servais reflect on vocational rehabilitation. The post Striking Insights – Lightning, Drones and the Clearinghouse appeared first on VR Workforce Studio.
    --------  
    30:00
  • The Owner, the Apprentice and the Expert
    We talk with Josh Cook about how vocational rehabilitation paved the way for a registered apprenticeship for Daniel at Phoenix Plumbing. The post The Owner, the Apprentice and the Expert appeared first on VR Workforce Studio.
    --------  
    30:00
  • Destiny and National Disability Employment Awareness Month
    Highlighting Vocational Rehabilitation, Destiny’s story at the hospital, and insights from Russ Thelin of the National Rehabilitation Association. The post Destiny and National Disability Employment Awareness Month appeared first on VR Workforce Studio.
    --------  
    30:00
  • Spenser Grandstaff: Lightning in a Bottle
    Hear Spenser’s story about spinal cord injury and how vocational rehabilitation helped him start a thriving business. The post Spenser Grandstaff: Lightning in a Bottle appeared first on VR Workforce Studio.
    --------  
    30:00

