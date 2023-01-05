On the day Prince Charles marries Lady Diana Spencer a young boy in the crowd vanishes. 40 years later in 2020 a BBC reporter gets a mysterious call that blows ... More
Available Episodes
Episode 3: The Woods
Many miles from home two men make a chance discovery. Vishu gets a call at work, the media descend – and life for this family will never be the same again.
Presented by Suchin Mehrotra
Series written and produced by Satiyesh Manoharajah
Audio production, sound design and original music: Steve Urquhart
Executive producer: Alistair Jackson
A BBC Studios Production
5/1/2023
30:55
Episode 2: The Search
A massive search for the missing child swings into action. The police comb London, the TV news appeals for information, the public report sightings - and suspicion falls on his father...
4/24/2023
34:22
Episode 1: The Royal Wedding
A young family joins the crowds to celebrate the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer in central London. But on the way home one of the children disappears and a nightmare begins.
4/17/2023
29:21
Introducing Vishal
On the day Prince Charles marries Lady Diana a boy in the crowd vanishes.