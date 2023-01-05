Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
On the day Prince Charles marries Lady Diana Spencer a young boy in the crowd vanishes. 40 years later in 2020 a BBC reporter gets a mysterious call that blows ... More
  • Episode 3: The Woods
    Many miles from home two men make a chance discovery. Vishu gets a call at work, the media descend – and life for this family will never be the same again. Presented by Suchin Mehrotra Series written and produced by Satiyesh Manoharajah Audio production, sound design and original music: Steve Urquhart Executive producer: Alistair Jackson A BBC Studios Production
    5/1/2023
    30:55
  • Episode 2: The Search
    A massive search for the missing child swings into action. The police comb London, the TV news appeals for information, the public report sightings - and suspicion falls on his father... Presented by Suchin Mehrotra Series written and produced by Satiyesh Manoharajah Audio production, sound design and original music: Steve Urquhart Executive producer: Alistair Jackson A BBC Studios Production
    4/24/2023
    34:22
  • Episode 1: The Royal Wedding
    A young family joins the crowds to celebrate the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer in central London. But on the way home one of the children disappears and a nightmare begins. Presented by Suchin Mehrotra Series written and produced by Satiyesh Manoharajah Audio production, sound design and original music: Steve Urquhart Executive producer: Alistair Jackson A BBC Studios Production
    4/17/2023
    29:21
  • Introducing Vishal
    On the day Prince Charles marries Lady Diana a boy in the crowd vanishes.
    4/10/2023
    3:15

About Vishal

On the day Prince Charles marries Lady Diana Spencer a young boy in the crowd vanishes. 40 years later in 2020 a BBC reporter gets a mysterious call that blows the case wide open.
