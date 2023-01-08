VeVe Co-Founder & CEO David Yu on Rewarding Collectors, The OMI Tokens, VeVeVerse, Asia Expansion, and Plans To Bring VeVe Collectibles To The Next Level!

Hey everyone, Yes this is our biggest interview ever, and we are honored to have VeVe CEO & Co-founder David Yu on to discuss some of the most important topics in the community including: Rewarding and incentivizing VeVe collectorsAcquiring new users & MarketingMaster Collector ProgramThe OMI Tokens and OMI Utility ProgramVeVeVerseImproving the app and growing the companyand a lot more! Enjoy and don't forget to subscribe to the VeVe Vantage Podcast!