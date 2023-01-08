Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
MisterV and WillGoesMeta
Ridiculously good VeVe insights that will save you lots of time and money. New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday!
Available Episodes

5 of 38
  • VeVe Co-Founder & CEO David Yu on Rewarding Collectors, The OMI Tokens, VeVeVerse, Asia Expansion, and Plans To Bring VeVe Collectibles To The Next Level!
    Hey everyone, Yes this is our biggest interview ever, and we are honored to have VeVe CEO & Co-founder David Yu on to discuss some of the most important topics in the community including: Rewarding and incentivizing VeVe collectorsAcquiring new users & MarketingMaster Collector ProgramThe OMI Tokens and OMI Utility ProgramVeVeVerseImproving the app and growing the companyand a lot more! Enjoy and don't forget to subscribe to the VeVe Vantage Podcast! 
    8/6/2023
    1:43:18
  • VeVe July AMA Community Update Analysis - 24Hr Waitlist, MCP, VeVeVerse & Much More!
    Hey everybody, this is my analysis of the VeVe AMA July Community update. It's an exciting AMA with many great updates including:VeVe Master Collector ProgramVeVe Waitlist VeVeVerseUpgrades to the VeVE NFTsThe OMI tokensVeVe Cash out and a lot more! Enjoy! Don't forget to subscribe to the VeVe Vantage Podcast!
    8/1/2023
    16:37
  • VeVe Whale Nessco on Owning 6,000 VeVe NFTs, 2.9 Million MCP Points, 11,000 Physical Comics, Learnings, Advice for VeVe, and the OMI Token.
    Hey everybody, our guest today is Nessco, VeVe 19th Biggest Whale! We talked about How he went from collecting nothing to 6,000 VeVe NFTs, 11,000 Physical comic books, sneakers, and so much more because of VeVeWhy he likes first appearances and low mint collectibles on the appThe competitiveness of VeVe's Master Collector ProgramHis thoughts on VeVe marketing, VeVeVerse, the OMI tokens, and so much more. Enjoy! 
    7/31/2023
    1:56:12
  • VeVe Special Mint Collector Erikleviking Revealed His 100 Sub 100 Mints, 1K VeVe NFTs Collection, 1977 Luke Skywalker Lightsaber Star Wars NFT, and True Passion for VeVe
    Hey everyone, our special guest today is Erik/Erikleviking, a special mint collector with over 1K NFTs on VeVe Collectibles, 100 sub-100 mint VeVe NFTs, and a true passion for collecting. We will be talking about many things including how he sold the 1977 Luke Skywalker Star Wars NFT to buy Mint 80 Todd McFarlane Batman, his thoughts on the omi tokens, Veve as a company, and so much more. Enjoy! 
    7/14/2023
    1:44:44
  • Reasons Behind VeVe Market Pump, MisterV's Latest Special Mint VeVe NFT, Nemo and Marvel Comic Book He's Buying
    Hey VeVe fam,In this VeVe Podcast, we will be talking about the current market pump, MisterV's latest special mint Nemo, and a lot more on VeVe Collectibles!Enjoy! 
    7/6/2023
    19:42

About VeVe Vantage

Podcast website

