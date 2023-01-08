VeVe Whale Nessco on Owning 6,000 VeVe NFTs, 2.9 Million MCP Points, 11,000 Physical Comics, Learnings, Advice for VeVe, and the OMI Token.
Hey everybody, our guest today is Nessco, VeVe 19th Biggest Whale! We talked about How he went from collecting nothing to 6,000 VeVe NFTs, 11,000 Physical comic books, sneakers, and so much more because of VeVeWhy he likes first appearances and low mint collectibles on the appThe competitiveness of VeVe's Master Collector ProgramHis thoughts on VeVe marketing, VeVeVerse, the OMI tokens, and so much more. Enjoy!