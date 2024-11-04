Communications Specialist Emily Ayala sits down with PIO Jen Buckley, Emergency Services Manager Mack Douglass, and newly promoted Fire Battalion Chief Shawn Hughes for an in-depth conversation on emergency communications in Ventura.
In this episode, they dive into the importance of timely and accurate information during crises, sharing insights from recent local incidents, including the Pierpont gas leak and major flooding events.
The team also breaks down how VC Alert works, why it's crucial for residents to stay informed, and the collaborative efforts between City departments that keep our community safe.
Learn more about emergency preparedness in Ventura at CityofVentura.ca.gov/EmergencyPreparedness.
Opt-in to receive emergency notifications throguh VC Alert at vcalert.org
Recommended apps to download:
- Watch Duty app for nearby wildfire and firefighter response information: app.watchduty.org/
- MyShake app for earthquake early notification: myshake.berkeley.edu/
29:33
7. Ventura Fire Chief talks structure, safety, and Fire Station 7
Communications Specialist Emily Ayala interviews Ventura Fire Chief David Endaya as he provides an in-depth look at the structure of the Ventura Fire Department, highlights recent success stories, and discusses key initiatives to enhance community safety.
Chief Endaya also shares exciting details about the upcoming build of Fire Station 7 and its importance in preparing for the future of fire response in Ventura.
Learn more about the Ventura Fire Department at CityofVentura.ca.gov/Fire.
29:59
6. Homelessness & vagrancy
Join Homeless Services Manager Leona Rollins and Ventura Police Sergeant Eric Vazquez with Communications Specialist Emily Ayala to discuss homelessness and vagrancy in Ventura.
Leona highlights the decrease in local homelessness, the rise in people accepting shelter beds, and the five-year homelessness plan. Eric details the Patrol Task Force's efforts, distinguishes vagrancy from homelessness, shares success stories, and addresses a recent Supreme Court ruling.
Tune in to learn about local City services and the Police Department's actions to improve quality of life.
For resources, visit CityofVentura.ca.gov/HomelessServices
26:43
5. City Clerk on Ventura's upcoming elections
City Clerk Michael MacDonald and Public Information Officer Heather Sumagaysay discuss the upcoming elections.
They dive into the city's upcoming elections and the voting process.
In this episode, we cover:
The voting process and key dates to remember.
How you can participate in boards, committee, and commission meetings.
The availability of virtual City Council meetings.
Spanish live two-way interpretation services to ensure everyone can participate.
Don't miss this comprehensive overview from the City Clerk, designed to keep you informed and engaged in Ventura's democratic process.
31:49
4. E-Bike regulations explained
Ventura Police Traffic Corporal David Curtis joins Communications Specialist Emily Ayala to discuss electric bicycles.
E-bike safety, reckless riding, and enforcement have become a significant concern for our community, and we want to address these topics head-on. In this episode, we cover the various e-bike classifications, electric motorcycle regulations, state and local laws surrounding appropriate use, and information about what the Ventura PD is doing to educate residents and enforce laws on this topic.
This episode is especially great for parents of teens and adolescents.
Learn more about the e-bike regulations in Ventura at CityofVentura.ca.gov/EBikes
Ventura Voices is a podcast series that connects residents to City staff and leaders. Each month, features new episodes tackling different topics that impact the community, such as housing, homelessness, water, golf, parking, roads, and more. Listen on the go, or watch the video version on YouTube to find the latest information on what's happening in our community. Website: www.CityofVentura.ca.gov.