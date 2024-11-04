8. Inside Ventura's emergency communications

Communications Specialist Emily Ayala sits down with PIO Jen Buckley, Emergency Services Manager Mack Douglass, and newly promoted Fire Battalion Chief Shawn Hughes for an in-depth conversation on emergency communications in Ventura. In this episode, they dive into the importance of timely and accurate information during crises, sharing insights from recent local incidents, including the Pierpont gas leak and major flooding events. The team also breaks down how VC Alert works, why it's crucial for residents to stay informed, and the collaborative efforts between City departments that keep our community safe. Learn more about emergency preparedness in Ventura at CityofVentura.ca.gov/EmergencyPreparedness. Opt-in to receive emergency notifications throguh VC Alert at vcalert.org Recommended apps to download: - Watch Duty app for nearby wildfire and firefighter response information: app.watchduty.org/ - MyShake app for earthquake early notification: myshake.berkeley.edu/