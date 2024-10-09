Pirelli Wants to Make Your Tubeless Tires Foolproof, and the Future of Road Tubeless

Samuele Bressan might be the global marketing manager for Pirelli’s cycling division, but his experience goes beyond that, as product manager for the likes of Pirelli, Bianchi, Vittoria, and others. While we could go in a number of directions with regard to road and gravel bike tires with a brand as storied and prominent as Pirelli, we focused on what seems to be on everyone's minds: tubeless tire safety, security, and testing. Among other things, Bressan seems confident in a future where setting up a tubeless road tire is never a question of whether or not it is compatible with your chosen wheelset, much less a question of whether you should even be running tubeless road tires. The same goes for gravel tires, as he calls the gravel tire segment slightly behind that of road and gravel. Tires are often more complicated than they appear to be, so we sat down with Bressan to take a peek into what makes a safe but high-performance tire. There are a lot of interesting tidbits here–including the potential for a future Pirelli aero-focused tire–in here. See more here: https://velo.outsideonline.com/road/road-gear/interview-pirelli-tubeless-tire-safety-future Timestamps: 0:01 Intro 3:01 What does Pirelli’s testing tire and rim compatibility testing look like? 10:12 Car tires have virtually zero errors. Why don’t bicycle tires do the same? For road and gravel alike 21:48 Could cyber tires come to your next bike tire? 25:55 Rim deflection, testing within ETRTO and ISO, and what parts are still undefined 36:15 Is Pirelli developing tires in conjunction with other brands? It's complicated 42:46 Samuele’s personal wheel and tire buying recommendations. Hooked vs hookless?