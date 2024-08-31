The Jesus Jara Chronicles: Part 1

This episode is all about my experience with the absolute lawless tyrant, Jesus Jara, and the evil and maniacal things he did while he was superintendent of CCSD, the 5th largest school district in the country.🎥 >>Watch on YouTube<<This episode chronicles Jesus Jara’s employment before during and after my term on the Clark County school board, it includes the chaos he purposely crafted and the destruction he caused so that he could remain employed and continue to gain power.By the finale, you’ll understand the methods he used to bribe those who could be bribed, threaten and punish the rest, force thousands of educators, staff and admin to quit, bring student enrollment numbers down by 30,000. These stories fully explain how Jesus Jara pathologically lied to everyone he could, was almost fired, and then fired and then unfired, threatened and sued the board multiple times, dodged getting a proper evaluation for almost 6 years, all while being constantly rewarded with contract extensions and raises taking his final salary to over $400,000 plus perks, qualifying for the Nevada retirement system, and received a lump sum payout of $250,000 when he resigned without notice. Settle in. We have a lot to cover…Watch on YouTube