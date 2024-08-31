Book Bans & Voucher Plans: The TRUTH about Moms for Liberty (The Education Wars) 📚
Learn what Moms for Liberty really is and who's behind them, the long history of book bans, the obsession with transgender policies, the WHY behind anti-CRT initiatives, and the REAL agenda that's propelling all the chaos surrounding public education in America. This episode is a binge of "The Education Wars" by Jennifer Berkshire & Jack Schneider
The Jesus Jara Chronicles: Part 3
This is the epic conclusion to "The Jesus Jara Chronicles". Learn about the closed sessions, mediation, and legal scandals that were orchestrated to punish school board members, rip off taxpayers, and get Jesus Jara contracts and huge payouts...🎥 >>Watch on YouTube<<
The Jesus Jara Chronicles: Part 2
We're really getting into the heat of Jesus Jara's corruption in CCSD now, friends! Learn about the scheme to get Superintendent Jara's contract extended, the time he was fired... and then unfired... and way more!🎥 >>Watch on YouTube<<
The Jesus Jara Chronicles: Part 1
This episode is all about my experience with the absolute lawless tyrant, Jesus Jara, and the evil and maniacal things he did while he was superintendent of CCSD, the 5th largest school district in the country.🎥 >>Watch on YouTube<<This episode chronicles Jesus Jara’s employment before during and after my term on the Clark County school board, it includes the chaos he purposely crafted and the destruction he caused so that he could remain employed and continue to gain power.By the finale, you’ll understand the methods he used to bribe those who could be bribed, threaten and punish the rest, force thousands of educators, staff and admin to quit, bring student enrollment numbers down by 30,000. These stories fully explain how Jesus Jara pathologically lied to everyone he could, was almost fired, and then fired and then unfired, threatened and sued the board multiple times, dodged getting a proper evaluation for almost 6 years, all while being constantly rewarded with contract extensions and raises taking his final salary to over $400,000 plus perks, qualifying for the Nevada retirement system, and received a lump sum payout of $250,000 when he resigned without notice. Settle in. We have a lot to cover…Watch on YouTube
I'm running for Nevada Board of Education & supporting these CCSD School Board Candidates [Election]
In this special Election Episode, I'll explain why I semi-impulsively decided to run for Nevada Board of Education and tell you the details of my race.I'll showcase 3 candidates who are running for the Clark County School Board, who I believe would bring much-needed positive changes to the district.And we'll go over some election info and ways to get involved in campaigns!_________Candidate Donation Links:Anna Binder: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/friends-for-anna-marie-binder-1Tameka Henry: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/tameka-henry-committee-to-elect-2Kamilah Bywaters: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/kamilah4trustee
Hi! I’m Danielle Ford, former trustee of the Clark County School District, which includes Las Vegas, Nevada.CCSD is the fifth largest district in the nation, with a student population of 300,000 and a workforce of 40,000.During my four years on the Board of Trustees, I witnessed the spending of over $20 billion dollars (Yes, that is billion with a B) of taxpayer money.I had a front row seat into the complex power plays, the manipulative strategies and the entrenched corruption that is happening not only in Clark County, but is prevalent in school districts nationwide. And that’s why I decided to launch this podcast.The primary goal of Unraveling Education is to expose the covert operations happening within the Clark County School District.Now we will be pulling one thread at a time, but be prepared- there is an intricate web of threads that cross and intertwine into one colossal, tangled mess!The episodes labeled “Storytime” feature my personal experiences, where I explain my learning curve, share my discoveries, and outline the reasons behind my viewpoints.Other segments offer educational content, deep dives into individual topics, and insights from industry experts.I recommend starting at the beginning with the “Storytime” episode: “Diary of a New School Board Trustee” and working your way backward to get the full picture. I’ve been told they’re very bingeable, so get comfy!http://UnravelingEducation.com