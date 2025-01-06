The HOTTEST takes going into the 2025 F1 season | Unlapped
The 2025 F1 season kicks off this weekend and we're back with Nicole Briscoe, Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson to give their predictions for this Formula One season! Will this be the closest season in F1 history? Can Charles Leclerc outperform his new teammate Lewis Hamilton? Are we all forgetting about Max Verstappen and Red Bull?! Drop your Hot Takes in the comments below and join as we get ready for the Australian Grand Prix!
All Aboard the Ferrari Hype Train!! Is Lewis Hamilton the biggest threat to McLaren? | ESPN F1
Lewis Hamilton came out of testing VERY confident, is this the year Ferrari finally ends their title drought? Are Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton the biggest threats to Mclaren and Lando Norris? Could Mercedes outperform Red Bull? And which team is the best of the rest? Welcome back to Unlapped! Nicole Briscoe, Laurence Edmondson, and Nate Saunders are here to break down everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 F1 season.
Guenther Steiner's 2025 F1 Season Preview | ESPN F1
F1 and Drive to Survive LEGEND, Guenther Steiner, joins ESPN's Nicole Briscoe to preview the upcoming 2025 Formula One season including the continued drama around Red Bull, Max Verstappen and Christian Horner being booed at F1 75! Does Guenther think Jack Doohan can hold on to his seat? Will Charles Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton be the fastest driver in Ferrari Red? All this and more on ESPN F1's Unlapped.
Is Red Bull being soft?! | ESPN F1 Unlapped
Welcome back to Unlapped! Nicole Briscoe and Laurence Edmondson take you through the biggest headlines in Formula One during winter testing. Is Red Bull taking what happened at F1 75 too personally? How dialed in should we be on Ferrari during winter testing? Plus, is the FIA finally receiving enough pressure to walk back their stance on swearing?
Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull? + Lewis Hamilton thinks Ferrari can win it all in 2025!
The Unlapped crew is back with another F1 conversation. Katie George returns and chats with Nicole Briscoe, Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson as they dive into all things F175! Max quelled rumors of a $1 BILLION deal to Aston Martin, but do we think an exit from Red Bull is on the horizon? Did F175 live up to the hype? Plus Nicole has 1x1 convos with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc! She spills all the juicy details including Lewis new found confidence on and off the track. All this and more on another episode of Unlapped!
Welcome to Unlapped, a weekly Formula One show from ESPN. Join Katie George, Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson as they geek out about F1 and the personalities behind it. Each Unlapped episode will serve both the new F1 fan and the seasoned motorhead. We’ve got nerdy race analysis, driver interviews, special guests, and heated debates. Unlapped is your one stop shop for all things F1.