Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull? + Lewis Hamilton thinks Ferrari can win it all in 2025!

The Unlapped crew is back with another F1 conversation. Katie George returns and chats with Nicole Briscoe, Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson as they dive into all things F175! Max quelled rumors of a $1 BILLION deal to Aston Martin, but do we think an exit from Red Bull is on the horizon? Did F175 live up to the hype? Plus Nicole has 1x1 convos with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc! She spills all the juicy details including Lewis new found confidence on and off the track. All this and more on another episode of Unlapped!