United Debates of America's Podcast

United Debates of America
Zak Kimball and James Fishback discuss current political topics to try to come to a better understanding of what the other believes, and to bridge the gap between the American Left and Right.
NewsPolitics

  • Episode 1 - Trump's Tariffs
    Zak and James discuss Trump's Tariff plan and what they think the outcome will be. Will it bring back American manufacturing? Will it bring inflationary prices? Listen to this weeks introductory episode of United Debates of America!
    1:20:40

About United Debates of America's Podcast

Zak Kimball and James Fishback discuss current political topics to try to come to a better understanding of what the other believes, and to bridge the gap between the American Left and Right.Full video episodes available on Youtube!https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqFaRvFzXZe3L_kPZpNiHTQFind the Podcast on Social Media!https://x.com/TheUDApodhttps://www.instagram.com/udapodcast/https://www.tiktok.com/@uniteddebatesofamerica?_t=ZP-8sw7Zl6kDhn&_r=1 
