Welcome to Episode 2 of Undomesticated! 🎙️
Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett joins forces with NYT best-selling author Michael Arceneaux for another round of bold opinions, sharp humor, and no-filter commentary.
In this episode:
🔥 They break down the Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj beef. Plus, Candiace reflects on her own RHOP moment with Nicki.
🗳️ What’s really going on with the government shutdown and why it’s more chaotic than ever.
💥 Fan-favorite segment: "Nobody Asked Me But…" is back and it’s spicy.
If you're here for the tea, the truth, and the unfiltered group chat vibes…you're in the right place.
1:05:41
1:05:41
This Is Us… Unbothered
In their debut, former Real Housewife of Potomac Candiace Dillard Bassett and New York Times best-selling author Michael Arceneaux set the table for their new podcast Undomesticated. It's giving kitchen-table honesty, smart shade, and boundaries with a bow. They talk what you should and shouldn’t expect from the show, a little bit about the upcoming season of The Traitors, some about their lives, and introduce you to their hot-take mini segment “Nobody Asked Me But…" Consider this your official invite to the group chat.
1:03:44
1:03:44
Come Get Undomesticated!
Introducing a new weekly podcast with Candiace Dillard Bassett and Michael Arceneaux.
Candiace Dillard Bassett (Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac) and Michael Arceneaux (New York Times best-selling author and culture critic) have thoughts…and on Undomesticated, they’re sharing all of them. Think of it like the group chat you wish you were in - brutally honest, funny, smart, and gloriously unfiltered. Every week they break down the week’s wildest moments in pop culture, reality TV, and the messiest corners of the news cycle.
From viral TikTok drama to the celebrity news everyone’s talking about (and the ones they should be), Candiace and Michael are here to talk their talk, crack you up, and keep it 100…with just the right amount of petty.
New episodes of Undomesticated drop every Wednesday. Pull up and subscribe!