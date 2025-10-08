Beef Is Up... The Government Is Shut Down

Welcome to Episode 2 of Undomesticated! 🎙️ Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett joins forces with NYT best-selling author Michael Arceneaux for another round of bold opinions, sharp humor, and no-filter commentary. In this episode: 🔥 They break down the Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj beef. Plus, Candiace reflects on her own RHOP moment with Nicki. 🗳️ What's really going on with the government shutdown and why it's more chaotic than ever. 💥 Fan-favorite segment: "Nobody Asked Me But…" is back and it's spicy.