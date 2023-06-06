Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • 3. The Weight of a Nation
    In today’s episode, we go to … France. Deep, deep into France. This is the Frenchest of episodes, focused on national hero Thibaut Pinot, eccentric manager Marc Madiot, and a lonely Australian badly in need of some real-life subtitles, Ben O’Connor. Let’s get into it. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/9/2023
    54:09
  • 2. Welcome to Hell
    Episode 2 is focused on the team of the Tour, Jumbo-Visma. We get an at-home visit with Wout van Aert, plus a training day with Primoz Roglic, and then a glimpse into the tension between van Aert’s desire and ability to win stages and his role working for Jonas Vingegaard for the overall. Plus Kit's Grand Lord of the Rings Theory of Unchained. Let’s get into it.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/8/2023
    49:00
  • 1. The Grand Départ
    Welcome to the Unchained Binge Podcast, where we'll go deep on all eight episodes of Netflix's new Tour de France docuseries. This first episode comes in fast and crashy, focusing on EF's time trial, a farmer's son, and the incredible return of Fabio Jakobsen. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/8/2023
    52:51
  • Unchained Binge Pod: The Trailer
    This is a podcast dedicated to going deep — really, really deep — into Netflix's Tour de France docuseries Unchained. We’ll break down all eight episodes, each with a podcast episode of its own. We bring a 360-degree view of the Tour de France, with hosts who were at the actual race as reporters, and provide backstory and context beyond the show.The Binge Pod and Escape Collective are not associated with Netflix in any way. But we feel like we might be friends if we met IRL. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/6/2023
    1:58

This is a podcast dedicated to going deep — really, really deep — into Netflix's Tour de France docuseries Unchained. We’ll break down all eight episodes, each with a podcast episode of its own. We'll bring a 360-degree view of the Tour de France, with hosts who were at the actual race as reporters, and provide backstory and context beyond the show.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

