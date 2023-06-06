This is a podcast dedicated to going deep — really, really deep — into Netflix's Tour de France docuseries Unchained. We’ll break down all eight episodes, each ... More
3. The Weight of a Nation
In today’s episode, we go to … France. Deep, deep into France. This is the Frenchest of episodes, focused on national hero Thibaut Pinot, eccentric manager Marc Madiot, and a lonely Australian badly in need of some real-life subtitles, Ben O’Connor. Let’s get into it. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/9/2023
54:09
2. Welcome to Hell
Episode 2 is focused on the team of the Tour, Jumbo-Visma. We get an at-home visit with Wout van Aert, plus a training day with Primoz Roglic, and then a glimpse into the tension between van Aert’s desire and ability to win stages and his role working for Jonas Vingegaard for the overall. Plus Kit's Grand Lord of the Rings Theory of Unchained. Let’s get into it. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/8/2023
49:00
1. The Grand Départ
Welcome to the Unchained Binge Podcast, where we'll go deep on all eight episodes of Netflix's new Tour de France docuseries. This first episode comes in fast and crashy, focusing on EF's time trial, a farmer's son, and the incredible return of Fabio Jakobsen. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/8/2023
52:51
Unchained Binge Pod: The Trailer
Unchained Binge Pod: The Trailer

This is a podcast dedicated to going deep — really, really deep — into Netflix's Tour de France docuseries Unchained. We'll break down all eight episodes, each with a podcast episode of its own. We bring a 360-degree view of the Tour de France, with hosts who were at the actual race as reporters, and provide backstory and context beyond the show.The Binge Pod and Escape Collective are not associated with Netflix in any way. But we feel like we might be friends if we met IRL.
