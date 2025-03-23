It’s the part of the Exodus story everyone remembers—God parts the sea, the people escape, Pharaoh gets wrecked. But this week, we dig deeper into how that miracle actually happened (spoiler: strong wind all night), why magical thinking screws up our theology, and how to make rituals that help us actually remember the things we learn instead of just waiting for another dramatic rescue.patreon.com/skepticpastor
--------
37:43
Leaving Mormonism, Preaching Atheism, and Finding a More Chill Path
Dan Beecher was this close to spending two years knocking on doors for Mormonism—then he decided he didn’t believe any of it. In this episode, we talk about his journey from devoted Mormon to full-blown atheist, how he became an evangelist for atheism, and why he now chooses to partner with some religious people instead of trying to convince them they're wrong. Plus, he drops some solid advice for anyone going through deconstruction.patreon.com/skepticpastor
--------
47:38
This Story Is Not a Children’s Lesson—Boils, Hail, and the Final Plague
Locusts, darkness, and a final plague so brutal it makes everyone uncomfortable—yep, we’re in the deep end of Exodus now. In this episode, we wrestle with plagues 6-10, Pharaoh’s terrible decision-making, and why we love making desperate promises to God they never keep. Plus, a reminder that even in the worst moments, good things can happen—and rejecting them doesn’t make you noble, it just makes you miserable.patreon.com/skepticpastor
--------
45:19
Why Purity Culture Messes Up Kids—And Why Atheists Might Be Onto Something
Purity pledges? Bad idea. Arguing with atheists? Also bad idea. This episode features two chapters from How to Not Suck as a Christian, covering why purity culture does more harm than good and why debating atheists is a waste of time. Instead of fear-mongering about sex and ‘winning souls’ through arguments, maybe it’s time to try something revolutionary—being a decent human.patreon.com/skepticpastornoomacommunity.com/merch
--------
27:35
From Church Pews to the Solstice - a Theatre Kid Rediscovers God
She loved church. The rituals, the architecture, the sacred feeling of it all. But then came seminary—a place where evangelical theology goes to die. We talk about how actual biblical study led her to deconstruction, how Celtic spirituality filled the void, and why she now finds God in nature, ritual, and yes—even the theatre.patreon.com/skepticpastor
The Unbelief Podcast is your space to question, explore, and release the beliefs that no longer serve you—or maybe even caused harm. Hosted by Jeremy Steele, the Skeptic Pastor, this podcast dives deep into deconstruction, offering progressive and thoughtful insights on ancient spiritual texts like the Bible. Through interviews with leading scholars and candid conversations with those navigating their own faith journeys, the Unbelief Podcast invites you to rethink, rediscover, and rebuild your spirituality on your own terms. If you've ever felt disillusioned by what you were told to believe, this is the podcast for you.