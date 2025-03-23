Why Purity Culture Messes Up Kids—And Why Atheists Might Be Onto Something

Purity pledges? Bad idea. Arguing with atheists? Also bad idea. This episode features two chapters from How to Not Suck as a Christian, covering why purity culture does more harm than good and why debating atheists is a waste of time. Instead of fear-mongering about sex and ‘winning souls’ through arguments, maybe it’s time to try something revolutionary—being a decent human.patreon.com/skepticpastornoomacommunity.com/merch