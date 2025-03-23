Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsEducationUnbelief
Listen to Unbelief in the App
Listen to Unbelief in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Unbelief

Podcast Unbelief
Jeremy Steele
The Unbelief Podcast is your space to question, explore, and release the beliefs that no longer serve you—or maybe even caused harm. Hosted by Jeremy Steele, th...
EducationReligion & SpiritualityHistory

Available Episodes

5 of 44
  • God is not a Magical Genie
    It’s the part of the Exodus story everyone remembers—God parts the sea, the people escape, Pharaoh gets wrecked. But this week, we dig deeper into how that miracle actually happened (spoiler: strong wind all night), why magical thinking screws up our theology, and how to make rituals that help us actually remember the things we learn instead of just waiting for another dramatic rescue.patreon.com/skepticpastor
    --------  
    37:43
  • Leaving Mormonism, Preaching Atheism, and Finding a More Chill Path
    Dan Beecher was this close to spending two years knocking on doors for Mormonism—then he decided he didn’t believe any of it. In this episode, we talk about his journey from devoted Mormon to full-blown atheist, how he became an evangelist for atheism, and why he now chooses to partner with some religious people instead of trying to convince them they're wrong. Plus, he drops some solid advice for anyone going through deconstruction.patreon.com/skepticpastor
    --------  
    47:38
  • This Story Is Not a Children’s Lesson—Boils, Hail, and the Final Plague
    Locusts, darkness, and a final plague so brutal it makes everyone uncomfortable—yep, we’re in the deep end of Exodus now. In this episode, we wrestle with plagues 6-10, Pharaoh’s terrible decision-making, and why we love making desperate promises to God they never keep. Plus, a reminder that even in the worst moments, good things can happen—and rejecting them doesn’t make you noble, it just makes you miserable.patreon.com/skepticpastor
    --------  
    45:19
  • Why Purity Culture Messes Up Kids—And Why Atheists Might Be Onto Something
    Purity pledges? Bad idea. Arguing with atheists? Also bad idea. This episode features two chapters from How to Not Suck as a Christian, covering why purity culture does more harm than good and why debating atheists is a waste of time. Instead of fear-mongering about sex and ‘winning souls’ through arguments, maybe it’s time to try something revolutionary—being a decent human.patreon.com/skepticpastornoomacommunity.com/merch
    --------  
    27:35
  • From Church Pews to the Solstice - a Theatre Kid Rediscovers God
    She loved church. The rituals, the architecture, the sacred feeling of it all. But then came seminary—a place where evangelical theology goes to die. We talk about how actual biblical study led her to deconstruction, how Celtic spirituality filled the void, and why she now finds God in nature, ritual, and yes—even the theatre.patreon.com/skepticpastor
    --------  
    41:47

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Unbelief

The Unbelief Podcast is your space to question, explore, and release the beliefs that no longer serve you—or maybe even caused harm. Hosted by Jeremy Steele, the Skeptic Pastor, this podcast dives deep into deconstruction, offering progressive and thoughtful insights on ancient spiritual texts like the Bible. Through interviews with leading scholars and candid conversations with those navigating their own faith journeys, the Unbelief Podcast invites you to rethink, rediscover, and rebuild your spirituality on your own terms. If you've ever felt disillusioned by what you were told to believe, this is the podcast for you.
Podcast website

Listen to Unbelief, Mick Unplugged and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Unbelief: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/25/2025 - 5:35:12 PM