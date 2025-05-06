Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTechnologyTwo's Complement
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Two's Complement
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Two's Complement

Ben Rady and Matt Godbolt
Technology
Two's Complement
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 58
  • Observable Metrics
    Matt and Ben explore the intersection of testing, metrics, and observability in performance-critical code. They debate push vs pull metric systems, share war stories from financial trading systems, and ponder what to do when your program can't tell anyone it's in trouble.
    --------  
    39:35
  • Pair Programming with HAL?
    Matt and Ben explore the new world of AI-assisted coding: is it like pairing with junior developer? Matt gets the recording working the second time, Ben worries about what happens when your business depends on code you don't understand.
    --------  
    47:27
  • Passing Messages
    Ben and Matt wade into the deep waters of messaging systems, get utterly lost in time synchronization rabbit holes, and discover their new podcast tagline: "We make mistakes so you don't have to." Matt celebrates by getting his car stuck where cars shouldn't go.
    --------  
    58:34
  • Getting CRUFTy
    Ben unveils his latest acronym-based software discussion framework while Matt patiently waits for the punchline. Our hosts explore alternatives to technical debt, debate the value of naming things, and Matt questions his ability to remember five letters for more than fourteen minutes. Ben has written a blog post going into more detail since the recording.
    --------  
    35:14
  • Are We Remotely Productive?
    Matt and Ben unpack the mysteries of remote work and programmer productivity, with a side of two's complement philosophy. Featuring unexpected insights, hallway chat nostalgia, and the radical notion that writing less code might actually be winning.
    --------  
    26:19

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About Two's Complement

If you come to a fork in the road, take it! Two’s Complement is a programming podcast, hosted by Matt Godbolt and Ben Rady; two programmers who both grew up wanting to make video games. One of them did, one of them didn’t, but now they both work together despite coming from very different backgrounds.
Podcast website
Technology

Listen to Two's Complement, All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.17.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 5/7/2025 - 12:16:42 PM