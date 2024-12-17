Paintwork

Welcome to the first episode of the Paintwork Two Librans podcast hosted by two cartoonists of moderate renown, Roman Muradov and Tom Van Deusen. Each week, we attempt to provide informed commentary on one song by The Fall, but inevitably get derailed and talk about highly unrelated things. So, if you are not a Fall fan, you are perhaps more likely to enjoy this, than if you are.LIVE MIXINGOn our first episode, we figure out a better name for the show live on air once it's revealed that it's one of the hosts' Very Special Day, so please ignore when we call the podcast "Paintwork", that is no longer accurate.Fittingly, we start off with "Paintwork", from the seminal 1985 album This Nation's Saving Grace. With the benefit of hindsight and several more episodes in the can, we can say with confidence that this is the most focused coverage of a song we ever did or will ever do, so strap in.Also each week, we listen to an interview with the very cantankerous Mark E.Smith, and for the first week, we picked the classic 1989 clip "Mark E Smith German TV Interview 1989". Our favorite little imp was in a pretty feisty mood for this one, and the format, wardrobes, and vibes are all deliciously off the charts.ALSO COVEREDSister paintingsFan numberingRoman's Google search result successFellow Fall fan and friend of the pod Liam BarrettGerman Singer / Songwriter / Sensation Phillip BoaSad Bachelor Meals