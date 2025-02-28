Powered by RND
KUT & KUTX Studios, Dr. Art Markman & Dr. Bob Duke
Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke explain how our brain works.
  • Giving Up
    When we hear someone say they're giving up, it's not usually met with congratulations. However, on this episode of Two Guys on Your Head, Art Markman and Bob Duke explore why perhaps it should be.
    --------  
    8:06
  • Celebration (Rebroadcast)
    Why do we wait for big milestones to celebrate when the little wins matter just as much? In this episode of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke explore the psychology behind celebration, gratitude, and achievement—revealing why our brains are wired to thrive on recognizing progress along the way.
    --------  
    7:51
  • The Word Love
    Our producer, Rebecca McInroy, spent a lot of time in Greece as an undergraduate studying and living there; she adores the country and the language. On one of her first trips there, a Greek man accused her of being from a country of "barbarians" because in the English language, there is only one word for […]
    --------  
    8:03
  • Disappointment: Trauma and Expectations
    Disappointment is unpleasant, and many times, when we've experienced past disappointments, we adjust our expectations so we don't have to go through that again. Still, sometimes, that isn't the best way to navigate our emotional lives. In the third and final episode of our series on the psychology of disappointment, Two Guys on Your Head, Art […]
    --------  
    7:49
  • Disappointment: Discipline
    Disappointment is unpleasant, but we rarely take the time to reflect on the social dimensions of the feeling. In the second episode of our series on the psychology of disappointment, Two Guys on Your Head, Art Markman, Bob Duke, and Rebecca McInroy talk about the role of disappointment as discipline.
    --------  
    7:54

