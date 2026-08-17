Two Flat Earthers Kidnap a Freemason

Hey Folks, today on the feed we’re thrilled to get the chance to share with you all, one of our favorite Audio Dramas of all time. Its called WE FIX SPACE JUNK and its from our friends at Battle Bird Productions.



'We Fix Space Junk' follows seasoned smuggler Kilner and reluctant socialite fugitive Samantha as they travel the galaxy, dodging bullets and meeting strange and wonderful beings as they carry out odd jobs on the fringes of the law.



When Kilner accepted the job of smuggling escapee Samantha Trapp across the galaxy, she expected the job to be over and done with quickly. But now they’re stuck with each other, and they have a job to do…



We Fix Space Junk is a story about debt, space repairs and friendship featuring two strong female protagonists. Their main aim in life is to survive long enough to reach the next job. It’s Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy with some Pratchett in there for good measure.



We Fix Space Junk started in 2018 and has been broadcasting for eight years now, and episode one of their long-awaited Season 4 is out now!



You can listen to We Fix Space Junk anywhere you get your podcasts!

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