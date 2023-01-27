Episode 17: So It Goes (Down)

Sir Isaac Newton tells all! Randy Dunning gives his all! It's all coming to a head! The Season One finale of Two Flat Earthers Kidnap a Freemason. Writing, Sound Design and Scoring by Jeremy Ellett CW: Action / Violence throughout. Explosions and Fireworks from 47:56-49:15. CAST: Zane Schacht as Randy Dunning Lauren Grace Thompson as Gayle Kruger Jack Carmichael as The Narrator Matthew Woodcock as Walt Addison Peacock as Karen Charlie Wes as Ed Josh Rubino as Sir Isaac Newton David Ault as Mac Ryan Philbrook as Smashed Potatoes Ad Caroline Mincks as True Crime Carol Aiden Littlewood-Johnson as Bobby Scottye Moore as Sgt. Dirkwater Dean J. Smith as Arlo Amr Ammourazz as Drive-Thru Worker Tucker Bettez as Freemason 1 Jordan Reed as Freemason 2 Mason Amadeus as Freemason 3 James Ferrero as Flat Earth Tony Actor Direction by Danyelle Ellett TRANSCRIPT This episode featured the songs: Social Kapital by Glad Rags. Epic by Damiano Baldoni. Montage Track by Bajio Alvarado. Distraction by Hank. Books by Jahzzar. The Final Fight by RoboVal Jean. House of the Rising Sun by Holizna. Burning In The Atmosphere by Holizna. The Speed Demon by Kescho. Wonder Under by Glad Rags. The Day That Randy Shot Me Down by Louie Zong. Old Is The New World by Telepathic Teddy Bear. The cold open was performed by Podcube. Please go listen to this show. It's incredible.