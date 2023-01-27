Conspiracy loving Flat Earthers Randy Dunning and Gayle Kruger will do anything to make their next viral video... They’ll even kidnap a Freemason and keep him l... More
Available Episodes
5 of 24
6/22/2023
38:13
5/22/2023
39:48
4/20/2023
33:45
Episode 17: So It Goes (Down)
Sir Isaac Newton tells all! Randy Dunning gives his all! It’s all coming to a head! The Season One finale of Two Flat Earthers Kidnap a Freemason.
Writing, Sound Design and Scoring by Jeremy Ellett
CW:
Action / Violence throughout.
Explosions and Fireworks from 47:56-49:15.
CAST:
Zane Schacht as Randy Dunning
Lauren Grace Thompson as Gayle Kruger
Jack Carmichael as The Narrator
Matthew Woodcock as Walt
Addison Peacock as Karen
Charlie Wes as Ed
Josh Rubino as Sir Isaac Newton
David Ault as Mac
Ryan Philbrook as Smashed Potatoes Ad
Caroline Mincks as True Crime Carol
Aiden Littlewood-Johnson as Bobby
Scottye Moore as Sgt. Dirkwater
Dean J. Smith as Arlo
Amr Ammourazz as Drive-Thru Worker
Tucker Bettez as Freemason 1
Jordan Reed as Freemason 2
Mason Amadeus as Freemason 3
James Ferrero as Flat Earth Tony
Actor Direction by Danyelle Ellett
TRANSCRIPT
This episode featured the songs: Social Kapital by Glad Rags. Epic by Damiano Baldoni. Montage Track by Bajio Alvarado. Distraction by Hank. Books by Jahzzar. The Final Fight by RoboVal Jean. House of the Rising Sun by Holizna. Burning In The Atmosphere by Holizna. The Speed Demon by Kescho. Wonder Under by Glad Rags. The Day That Randy Shot Me Down by Louie Zong. Old Is The New World by Telepathic Teddy Bear.
The cold open was performed by Podcube. Please go listen to this show. It’s incredible.
2/11/2023
55:24
Episode 16: In Beautiful Orlando, Florida
A Flat Earther’s origin story. Or why Randy Dunning is so Randy Dunning.
Writing, Sound Design and Scoring by Jeremy Ellett
CAST:
Zane Schacht as Randy Dunning
Lauren Grace Thompson as Gayle Kruger
Jack Carmichael as The Narrator
Matthew Woodcock as Walt
Addison Peacock as Karen / Young Karen
Josh Rubino as Sir Isaac Newton
Erin Lillis as Rosemary Dunning
David Ault as Mac
Su Ling Chan as Ameena
Matthew Ruzbasan as Young Randy
Marnie Warner as Mrs. Clement
Ryan Philbrook as Radio Ad
Actor Direction by Danyelle Ellett.
CW: Metallic Impact Noises starting at 20:00.
This episode featured the songs: Social Kapital by Glad Rags. Tick-Tock by Glad Rags. Every Time by Katy Kirby. The Old Speech by Lookfar. The Final Fight by Roboval Jean.
EPISODE TRANSCRIPT
