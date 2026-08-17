Two Flat Earthers Kidnap a Freemason

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
40 episodes
- Hey folks! Today on the feed we’re continuing our Half-Christmas celebration by featuring an orbiting holiday audio drama called: Joy to the World. The folks at Joy to the World were kind enough to help us out during our launch for Christmas Diner and not it’s our turn to repay the favor.
Joy to the World follows Joy, an astronaut alone on the ISS, as they take calls from around the world on a lonely Christmas Eve. It's about end-of-year holiday spirit in general, exploring different experiences of what makes this time of year special.
Joy to the World is a Limited series, 12-episode production.
In this Episode: Iggy's car breaks down in the snow.
This episode was written by Andrew Siañez-De La O and directed by Hannah Wright. Dialogue editing and sound design by Brad Colbroock. Iggy was played by Andrew Siañez-De La O. The Radio and Car Voice was played by Brad Colbroock. Joy was played by Tal Minear.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- The Second Half of our experimental Dragon and Punk Rock themed Holiday Special!
[This episode was originally released on 12/18/2020.]
NO A.I. WAS USED IN THE PRODUCTION OF THIS PODCAST
CAST and CREW:
Autumn Hardwood (aka Emma Elizabeth) as Negative Nancy.
Blythe Renay as Chatbot.
Garan Fitzgerald as Mike.
Dallis Mackenzie as Intern Lilly.
Sarah Golding as Nancy's Mom.
Josh Rubino as Santa Claus.
Writing and Sound Design by Jeremy Ellett.
Review of a Fancy Santa written and performed by Max Kreisky.
The Dragon Reviews were written and performed by Emma Elizabeth.
The One Stars was created by Jeremy Ellett.
MUSIC:
Sunshine by Prod Riddiman.
O' Christmas Tree by Jingle Punks.
Dinosaur on a Skateboard by Old Bones Break Easy (Dave Cavallo).
A Goofy Movie by Old Bones Break Easy (Dave Cavallo).
Check out more of Dave Cavallo's music
PATREON: Patreon.com/GoodPointe
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/goodpointemedia/
Episode Transcript
CONTACT: info@goodpointepodcasts.com.
A Good Pointe Original.
Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- The One Stars Holiday Special! Negative Nancy gets a call from home.
[This episode was originally release on December 18, 2020]
NO A.I. WAS USED IN THE PRODUCTION OF THIS PODCAST
CAST and CREW:
Autumn Hardwood (aka Emma Elizabeth) as Negative Nancy.
Blythe Renay as Chatbot.
Garan Fitzgerald as Mike.
Dallis Mackenzie as Intern Lilly.
Sarah Golding as Nancy’s Mom.
Josh Rubino as Santa Claus.
Writing and Sound Design by Jeremy Ellett.
Review of a Freeway was written and performed by Tal Minear.
Review of Three Ghosts was written and performed by Max Kreisky.
The One Stars was created by Jeremy Ellett.
MUSIC:
Bad Ideas by Kevin MacLeod.
Dark Hallway by Kevin MacLeod.
Amazing Plan by Kevin MacLeod.
PATREON: Patreon.com/GoodPointe
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/goodpointemedia/
Episode Transcript
CONTACT: info@goodpointepodcasts.com
A Good Pointe Original.
Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Hey Folks, today on the feed we’re thrilled to get the chance to share with you all, one of our favorite Audio Dramas of all time. Its called WE FIX SPACE JUNK and its from our friends at Battle Bird Productions.
'We Fix Space Junk' follows seasoned smuggler Kilner and reluctant socialite fugitive Samantha as they travel the galaxy, dodging bullets and meeting strange and wonderful beings as they carry out odd jobs on the fringes of the law.
When Kilner accepted the job of smuggling escapee Samantha Trapp across the galaxy, she expected the job to be over and done with quickly. But now they’re stuck with each other, and they have a job to do…
We Fix Space Junk is a story about debt, space repairs and friendship featuring two strong female protagonists. Their main aim in life is to survive long enough to reach the next job. It’s Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy with some Pratchett in there for good measure.
We Fix Space Junk started in 2018 and has been broadcasting for eight years now, and episode one of their long-awaited Season 4 is out now!
You can listen to We Fix Space Junk anywhere you get your podcasts!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Hey Folks, today on the feed we’re featuring the pilot episode of a new show we love. It’s called HAUNTED: THE VAN BUREN MANOR.
It’s a satirical horror comedy by Robbie Hyne and August year Round.
ABOUT THE SERIES:
When their staged ghost hunter investigations lead them to the mysterious Van Buren Manor, the so-called "Spirit Sleuths" must confront their first real haunting. Trapped inside, their only hope of survival is to unravel a long-buried mystery and stop the manor's vengeful Matriarch from carrying out a dark plot a century in the making- one that may cut closer to home than they ever imagined.
IN THIS EPISODE:
The "Spirit Sleuths" team arrives at the desolate Van Buren Manor, hoping to spin ghost stories into viral content. But when their staged hauntings awaken something real, they're horrified to find themselves trapped inside the manor, at the mercy of dark forces with plans of their own.
Written by Robbie Hyne
Starring:
Billy Langdon as SEBASTIAN McCANN
Alexandra Daniels as HARPER HAWKINS
Anthony Keyvan as ISAAC GRAHAM
Lilah Richcreek Estrada as PHOEBE DUNCAN
Shelby Young as THE MATRIARCH
Robbie Silverman as CARL BOWEN
Anthony Turpel as BRUNO
Alex Quijano as BUTLER CHARLIE
Lauren Shippen as THE OMINOUS WHISPERS
Created, Produced & Edited by Robbie Hyne
Produced by Patrick Westwater
Intro & Outro Music by Noah James
Podcast Artwork by Brendan Haley
Check out Haunted: The Van Buren Manor wherever you listen to podcasts.
https://pod.link/1843407899
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Comedy Fiction podcasts
- The Adventure ZoneComedy Fiction, Fiction, Games, Leisure
- Midnight BurgerComedy Fiction, Fiction
- Worlds Beyond NumberAnimation & Manga, Comedy Fiction, Fiction, Games, Leisure
- Legends of AvantrisComedy Fiction, Fiction, Games, Leisure
- Não InviabilizeComedy Fiction, Fiction
- The Mysteries Of Derlin CountyComedy Fiction, Fiction, True Crime
Trending Comedy Fiction podcasts
About Two Flat Earthers Kidnap a Freemason
STITCHES is the home of Two Flat Earthers Kidnap a Freemason, Christmas Diner and The One Stars. Good Pointe’s lineup of original satirical dark comedies. Each season is a stand-alone limited series created by Jeremy Ellett. Season One: Two Flat Earthers Kidnap a Freemason "Randy Dunning and Gayle Kruger, two conspiracy obsessed Influencers, kidnap a Freemason in an ill-advised attempt to uncover the "Secret Knowledge" of the world." Season Two: Christmas Diner "An unstable man takes the patrons of a small town diner hostage on Christmas Day.” Season Three: The One Stars "One Star Reviews from all across the Multiverse. Overrated Moon Vacations. Haunted Electronics. Cat beds that don't come in human sizes. Its MST3K meets One Star Reviews in this award-winning comedy fiction podcast. Starring Autumn Hardwood (as Emma Elizabeth) and Blythe Renay.." STITCHES. The Fiction Podcast home for Satirical Dark Comedy. Created by Jeremy Ellett.Podcast website
Listen to Two Flat Earthers Kidnap a Freemason, The Adventure Zone and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Two Flat Earthers Kidnap a Freemason
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Two Flat Earthers Kidnap a Freemason: Podcasts in Family