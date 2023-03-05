Turtle Time with Ramona & Avery

It’s Turtle Time! So grab a glass of pinot grigio or your drink of choice and join Real Housewives of New York OG Ramona Singer and her daughter, Avery, as they... More
Going Back To Day 1
Ramona and Avery are taking it all the way back to season 1 day 1 of RHONY. They run through the opening scene, why Avery's private school was upset of their publicity, how Ramona changed through the first three seasons of RHONY, and how they both had to learn to tone themselves down when they weren't filming
5/3/2023
Life After RHONY
It's Turtle Time!! You know them best from Real Housewives of New York but today they are podcast hosts, Ramona and Avery Singer; here to bring you the latest and greatest in all things. For the first episode, Ramona and Avery go over why they decided to start their podcast, what Ramona will miss the most from being on RHONY, and the strange similarities between the recent Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal and Ramona's previous marriage.
4/26/2023
Turtle Time: Trailer
It’s Turtle Time! So grab a glass of pinot grigio or your drink of choice and join Real Housewives of New York OG Ramona Singer and her daughter, Avery, as they bring the fun & laughs while sharing personal stories and anecdotes from life now vs life on RHONY. The mother-daughter dynamic duo explore dating and relationships, lifestyle and wellness, finance and business, navigating reality TV and so much more. Plus, they welcome plenty of special guests along the way.
