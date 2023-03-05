Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Turtle Time with Ramona & Avery in the App
Listen to Turtle Time with Ramona & Avery in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTV & Film
Turtle Time with Ramona & Avery

Turtle Time with Ramona & Avery

Podcast Turtle Time with Ramona & Avery
Podcast Turtle Time with Ramona & Avery

Turtle Time with Ramona & Avery

PodcastOne
add
It’s Turtle Time! So grab a glass of pinot grigio or your drink of choice and join Real Housewives of New York OG Ramona Singer and her daughter, Avery, as they... More
TV & FilmSociety & Culture
It’s Turtle Time! So grab a glass of pinot grigio or your drink of choice and join Real Housewives of New York OG Ramona Singer and her daughter, Avery, as they... More

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Going Back To Day 1
    Ramona and Avery are taking it all the way back to season 1 day 1 of RHONY. They run through the opening scene, why Avery's private school was upset of their publicity, how Ramona changed through the first three seasons of RHONY, and how they both had to learn to tone themselves down when they weren't filming Follow us at @ramonasinger and @averysinger for more!
    5/3/2023
  • Life After RHONY
    It's Turtle Time!! You know them best from Real Housewives of New York but today they are podcast hosts, Ramona and Avery Singer; here to bring you the latest and greatest in all things. For the first episode, Ramona and Avery go over why they decided to start their podcast, what Ramona will miss the most from being on RHONY, and the strange similarities between the recent Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal and Ramona's previous marriage. 
    4/26/2023
    26:51
  • Turtle Time: Trailer
    It’s Turtle Time! So grab a glass of pinot grigio or your drink of choice and join Real Housewives of New York OG Ramona Singer and her daughter, Avery, as they bring the fun & laughs while sharing personal stories and anecdotes from life now vs life on RHONY. The mother-daughter dynamic duo explore dating and relationships, lifestyle and wellness, finance and business, navigating reality TV and so much more. Plus, they welcome plenty of special guests along the way.
    4/21/2023
    1:22

More TV & Film podcasts

About Turtle Time with Ramona & Avery

It’s Turtle Time! So grab a glass of pinot grigio or your drink of choice and join Real Housewives of New York OG Ramona Singer and her daughter, Avery, as they bring the fun & laughs while sharing personal stories and anecdotes from life now vs life on RHONY. The mother-daughter dynamic duo explore dating and relationships, lifestyle and wellness, finance and business, navigating reality TV and so much more. Plus, they welcome plenty of special guests along the way.
Podcast website

Listen to Turtle Time with Ramona & Avery, Rebels and Robots and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Turtle Time with Ramona & Avery

Turtle Time with Ramona & Avery

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Turtle Time with Ramona & Avery: Podcasts in Family