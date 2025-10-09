About TTJ Tech Talk

Welcome to TTJ Tech Talk - the perfect show for anyone with an interest in technology - especially Apple products. In this show, you will enjoy tech news, product reviews, tech tips on how to get the most out of your tech, guest interviews, tutorials, and much more. Be sure to check in for our pregame and post-event highlights every time Apple holds a special event. Plus, subscribe for exclusive content, such as hours of audio training tutorials on Apple and other technology and much more. Even learn about the Voiceover screen reader and various accessible apps.