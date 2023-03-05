The MAD Podcast with Matt Turck

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The MAD Podcast in the App
Listen to The MAD Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
The MAD Podcast

The MAD Podcast

Podcast The MAD Podcast
Podcast The MAD Podcast

The MAD Podcast

FirstMark Capital
add
The MAD Podcast by FirstMark Capital is a series of conversations with leaders from across the Machine Learning, AI, & Data landscape hosted by leading AI & dat... More
TechnologyScienceBusiness
The MAD Podcast by FirstMark Capital is a series of conversations with leaders from across the Machine Learning, AI, & Data landscape hosted by leading AI & dat... More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Build and Deploy AI with Pytorch - A Conversation with Lightning AI Founder & CEO, William Falcon
    William Falcon, Founder of Lightning AI joins Matt Turck for a conversation on pytorch, LLaMAs, the future of large language models, and more.
    5/3/2023
    28:28

More Technology podcasts

About The MAD Podcast

The MAD Podcast by FirstMark Capital is a series of conversations with leaders from across the Machine Learning, AI, & Data landscape hosted by leading AI & data investor, Matt Turck.
Podcast website

Listen to The MAD Podcast, Ultimate Guide to Partnering® and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The MAD Podcast

The MAD Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The MAD Podcast: Podcasts in Family