Truth in the Barrel

Amy McGrath | Denver Riggleman
Amy McGrath and Denver Riggleman are both military veterans, political junkies, and whiskey lovers who sit on opposite sides of the aisle but have one thing in ...
  • This Week Unfiltered 04.10.25
    Truth In The Barrel UNFILTERED 04.10.25   Amy and Denver give their unfiltered takes on Trump’s tariff retreat. How does this affect farmers and agriculture long term? Can the world financial market trust us again? Later, they discuss President Trump’s weaponization of the FBI for the sole purpose of revenge as he has demanded an investigation into Chris Krubs and Miles Taylor. Last but not least, there are rumblings the United States may be pulling our troops out of Europe.    00:00 Buffalo Trace  02:00 Trump Tariffs v. Farming and Agriculture 16:03 To Those Who Believe Trump Is “Trying”  19:23 Bailouts?  26:48 Retribution : Taylor and Krebs   36:30 Are We Pulling Our Troops?    *This episode was recorded on March 27, 2025, and aired on March 31, 2025.          About Truth in the Barrel:  Amy and Denver are both military veterans, political junkies, and whiskey lovers who sit on opposite sides of the aisle but have one thing in common: they love the United States of America.    Truth in the Barrel was born of Amy & Denver’s commitment to country, the Constitution, and a well-curated collection of the world’s finest bourbon.    Join them weekly for deep dives into timely topics, interviews with recognizable guests, and a dose of call-in fun.    Visit Our Website:  www.TruthintheBarrel.com   Subscribe to Truth in the Barrel: https://www.youtube.com/@TruthIntheBarrel   Spotify:  https://open.spotify.com/show/0JQcSj5mwVyGDJ8DcXwlu9?si=5f2bd1d1b0c64e6f   Apple Podcasts:  https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/truth-in-the-barrel/id1804092329   Instagram, BlueSky, Facebook, TikTok: @TruthintheBarrel  
    42:44
  • This Week Unfiltered
    Truth in the Barrel Unfiltered Episode: April 6, 2025     Welcome to Truth in the Barrel unfiltered!  Each week hosts Amy McGrath and Denver Riggleman select stories from the news to shine a spotlight on and discuss with wisdom, wit, (and a bit of whiskey).   On this week’s episode Amy and Denver talk about the Right’s animosity toward due process, especially when it comes to deportations, the continued fallout from SignalGate, the insanity of Laura Loomer which can only be outdone by the insanity of taking advice from Laura Loomer, Texas Congressman Keith Self’s attempt to make Joseph Goebbels great again, and the pain that will come from President Trump’s wildly unpopular new tariffs.   But here at Truth in the Barrel we know it can’t be all doom and gloom, so the episode ends with Amy and Denver saying cheers to some of the small victories of the week.   01:44 Due Process 08:58 Andry Hernandez 14:36 Signalgate 23:15 Laura Loomer 29:30 Paging Mr. Goebbels 36:10 Why Tariffs Are Gonna Hurt 40:33 Cheers To Small Victories   *This episode was recorded on April 4, 2025, and aired on April 6, 2025.     About Truth in the Barrel: Amy and Denver are both military veterans, political junkies, and whiskey lovers who sit on opposite sides of the aisle but have one thing in common: they love the United States of America.   Truth in the Barrel was born of Amy & Denver’s commitment to country, the Constitution, and a well-curated collection of the world’s finest bourbon.   Join them weekly for deep dives into timely topics, interviews with recognizable guests, and a dose of call-in fun.   Visit Our Website: www.TruthintheBarrel.com   Subscribe to Truth in the Barrel: https://www.youtube.com/@TruthIntheBarrel
    48:33
  • Launch Day | Live From Bourbon County
    Welcome To Truth In The Barrel!    In this their very first episode, Amy and Denver broadcast live from the Hartfield & Company Distillery in Bourbon County, Kentucky. All manner of subjects come up from D.O.G.E, Veterans Rights, Matters of National Security and more! Come listen in on our audio exclusive debut of Truth In The Barrel.  Visit Hartfield And Company Distillery :  https://www.hartfieldandcompany.com/ Visit Our Website:  www.TruthintheBarrel.com Subscribe to Truth in the Barrel: https://www.youtube.com/@TruthIntheBarrel Spotify:  https://open.spotify.com/show/0JQcSj5mwVyGDJ8DcXwlu9?si=5f2bd1d1b0c64e6f Apple Podcasts:  https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/truth-in-the-barrel/id1804092329 Instagram, BlueSky, Facebook, TikTok: @TruthintheBarrel
    42:18
  • Small Batch | SignalGate
    Pete Hegseth, Mike Watlz, Tulsi Gabbard, JD Vance...and an Atlantic reporter? Lt. Col. Amy McGrath and Former Congressman Denver Riggleman break down why this is SUPER problematic.   About Truth in the Barrel: Amy and Denver are both military veterans, political junkies, and whiskey lovers who sit on opposite sides of the aisle but have one thing in common: they love the United States of America. Truth in the Barrel was born of Amy & Denver’s commitment to country, the Constitution, and a well-curated collection of the world’s finest bourbon. Join them weekly for deep dives into timely topics, interviews with recognizable guests, and a dose of call-in fun.   Visit TruthintheBarrel.com Subscribe to Truth in the Barrel:    / @truthinthebarrel        
    9:13
  • Trailer | All You Fascists Bound To Lose
    Amy McGrath and Denver Riggleman's new podcast/YouTube show, Truth In The Barrel begins this April! Subscribe now and join the new Whiskey Rebellion!   *featuring "All You Fascists Bound To Lose" by Woody Guthrie  
    1:11

About Truth in the Barrel

Amy McGrath and Denver Riggleman are both military veterans, political junkies, and whiskey lovers who sit on opposite sides of the aisle but have one thing in common: they love the United States of America. Truth in the Barrel was born of Amy & Denver’s commitment to country, the Constitution, and a well-curated collection of the world’s finest bourbon. Join them weekly for deep dives into timely topics, interviews with recognizable guests, and a dose of call-in fun. www.TruthintheBarrel.com
