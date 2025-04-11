This Week Unfiltered

Truth in the Barrel Unfiltered Episode: April 6, 2025 Welcome to Truth in the Barrel unfiltered! Each week hosts Amy McGrath and Denver Riggleman select stories from the news to shine a spotlight on and discuss with wisdom, wit, (and a bit of whiskey). On this week’s episode Amy and Denver talk about the Right’s animosity toward due process, especially when it comes to deportations, the continued fallout from SignalGate, the insanity of Laura Loomer which can only be outdone by the insanity of taking advice from Laura Loomer, Texas Congressman Keith Self’s attempt to make Joseph Goebbels great again, and the pain that will come from President Trump’s wildly unpopular new tariffs. But here at Truth in the Barrel we know it can’t be all doom and gloom, so the episode ends with Amy and Denver saying cheers to some of the small victories of the week. 01:44 Due Process 08:58 Andry Hernandez 14:36 Signalgate 23:15 Laura Loomer 29:30 Paging Mr. Goebbels 36:10 Why Tariffs Are Gonna Hurt 40:33 Cheers To Small Victories *This episode was recorded on April 4, 2025, and aired on April 6, 2025. About Truth in the Barrel: Amy and Denver are both military veterans, political junkies, and whiskey lovers who sit on opposite sides of the aisle but have one thing in common: they love the United States of America. Truth in the Barrel was born of Amy & Denver’s commitment to country, the Constitution, and a well-curated collection of the world’s finest bourbon. Join them weekly for deep dives into timely topics, interviews with recognizable guests, and a dose of call-in fun. Visit Our Website: www.TruthintheBarrel.com Subscribe to Truth in the Barrel: https://www.youtube.com/@TruthIntheBarrel