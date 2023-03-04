Welcome to the Truth Hurts Show! Hosted by @Squints & @BrianGoldPhd, this show is all about taking about business, networking, life, the cold hard truths yo... More
Are EMFs Destroying Your Health? Biohacking for MAX Wellness | Truth Hurts Ep 19
Had on the show today Ryan CEO/ Founder of https://www.testmyhome.com/ dropping the crazy facts.
4/29/2023
53:58
How These Entrepreneurs Secure Loans Big Banks Won’t Touch | EP 18
Learning how to secure loans quickly and easily, along with how to get 10% on money invested via cash in the bank or your 401k!
4/21/2023
37:12
From Frat Hype Videos to Becoming “The Content CEO” - Roger Rojas | Ep. 17
On todays episode with are discussing the in's and outs of content creation with Roger Rojas better know as @ContentCEO . Roger also breaks down for us the advantages of turning around content for his clients ASAP, and the power of customer service and growth of your busniess.
4/14/2023
59:45
The Power of Resilience: Mason's Story of Tragedy, Transformation, and Healing | Truth Hurts Ep 16
Welcome to the #16 episode of the Truth Hurts Podcast, where
Mason shares his journey of overcoming tragic loss and finding healing through
resilience, emphasizing the power of seizing opportunities and healthy
emotional expression.
In this episode of Truth Hurts Show, host Brian Gold and
co-host Squints interview guest Mason, who shares his story of tragic loss and
how he found healing through resilience. Using SEO keywords such as
"resilience," "trauma," "transformation," and
"healing," the episode delves into Mason's experience of losing his
family in a fatal car accident and his subsequent struggle to come to terms
with the loss. The podcast explores the importance of seizing opportunities even
in the face of tragedy and finding healthy outlets to express one's emotions.
Additionally, the conversation highlights the challenges of responding to
numerous messages from people seeking support or sharing their own experiences.
With a focus on the power of resilience, the episode offers valuable insights
for anyone dealing with trauma and seeking to find meaning in life's hardships.
4/7/2023
54:08
Merging The Masters with Modern Street Art Episode 15 Truth hurts