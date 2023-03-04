Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Truth Hurts Show in the App
Listen to Truth Hurts Show in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsBusiness
Truth Hurts Show

Truth Hurts Show

Podcast Truth Hurts Show
Podcast Truth Hurts Show

Truth Hurts Show

Truth Hurts
add
Welcome to the Truth Hurts Show! Hosted by @Squints &amp; @BrianGoldPhd, this show is all about taking about business, networking, life, the cold hard truths yo... More
Business
Welcome to the Truth Hurts Show! Hosted by @Squints &amp; @BrianGoldPhd, this show is all about taking about business, networking, life, the cold hard truths yo... More

Available Episodes

5 of 19
  • Are EMFs Destroying Your Health? Biohacking for MAX Wellness | Truth Hurts Ep 19
    Had on the show today Ryan CEO/ Founder of https://www.testmyhome.com/ dropping the crazy facts.
    4/29/2023
    53:58
  • How These Entrepreneurs Secure Loans Big Banks Won’t Touch | EP 18
    Learning how to secure loans quickly and easily, along with how to get 10% on money invested via cash in the bank or your 401k! 
    4/21/2023
    37:12
  • From Frat Hype Videos to Becoming “The Content CEO” - Roger Rojas | Ep. 17
    On todays episode with are discussing the in's and outs of content creation with Roger Rojas better know as @ContentCEO . Roger also breaks down for us the advantages of turning around content for his clients ASAP, and the power of customer service and growth of your busniess.
    4/14/2023
    59:45
  • The Power of Resilience: Mason's Story of Tragedy, Transformation, and Healing | Truth Hurts Ep 16
     Welcome to the #16 episode of the Truth Hurts Podcast, where Mason shares his journey of overcoming tragic loss and finding healing through resilience, emphasizing the power of seizing opportunities and healthy emotional expression.      In this episode of Truth Hurts Show, host Brian Gold and co-host Squints interview guest Mason, who shares his story of tragic loss and how he found healing through resilience. Using SEO keywords such as "resilience," "trauma," "transformation," and "healing," the episode delves into Mason's experience of losing his family in a fatal car accident and his subsequent struggle to come to terms with the loss. The podcast explores the importance of seizing opportunities even in the face of tragedy and finding healthy outlets to express one's emotions. Additionally, the conversation highlights the challenges of responding to numerous messages from people seeking support or sharing their own experiences. With a focus on the power of resilience, the episode offers valuable insights for anyone dealing with trauma and seeking to find meaning in life's hardships.  
    4/7/2023
    54:08
  • Merging The Masters with Modern Street Art Episode 15 Truth hurts
    4/3/2023
    59:41

More Business podcasts

About Truth Hurts Show

Welcome to the Truth Hurts Show! Hosted by @Squints &amp; @BrianGoldPhd, this show is all about taking about business, networking, life, the cold hard truths you need to hear!
Podcast website

Listen to Truth Hurts Show, Absolute Hustlers and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Truth Hurts Show

Truth Hurts Show

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Truth Hurts Show: Podcasts in Family