The Prophetic Word

----------------------------------------- To read along with the audio, visit Truth For Life's Today page. You can also purchase print copies of Alistair Begg's daily devotionals. Volume One is used during even-numbered years; Volume Two is used during odd-numbered years. Devotional material is taken from the Truth For Life daily devotionals by Alistair Begg, published by The Good Book Company. Used by Truth For Life with permission. Copyright © 2021, 2022, Alistair Begg. Audio was digitally created by Truth For Life with permission. The mission of Truth For Life is to teach the Bible with clarity and relevance so that unbelievers will be converted, believers will be established, and local churches will be strengthened. To learn more, visit tfl.org. Browse other books by Alistair Begg, and follow us on social media to stay up to date: Facebook Instagram X YouTube