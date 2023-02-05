True Tales From Old Houses is a light-hearted, entertaining, and educational show for lovers of old houses and buildings, DIYers, history buffs, and restoration... More
Available Episodes
5 of 96
Minisode: Chatty Chat Chat
In this episode, the very first minisode, Stacy and Daniel explain why they are adding minisodes and how they differ from the typical format of True Tales From Old Houses. Stacy also discusses the stress and emotion of getting Blake Hill House ready for sale and the bleak Salt Lake City real estate market where house flipping is the norm. Daniel tries to convince Stacy that his nine-year Blue Stone Cottage house project is a slow flip, and both Stacy and Daniel get vulnerable about what it's really like to work on old houses when their partners aren't into it. To request a transcript of this episode, please reach out via the contact page.
5/2/2023
27:15
Selling Historic Real Estate in Los Angeles + Prioritizing Old House Projects
In today's episode, during listener Q&A, Stacy and Daniel discuss how to prioritize old house projects when you're short on time. And later, they chat with Erin Keegan. Erin loves old houses, and she and her business partner, Ben, have made it their brand to match buyers with historic properties in the crazy real estate market of Los Angeles, California. This episode is marked explicit because the phrase "resting b***h face" was used lightheartedly during the interview. To request a transcript of this episode, please reach out via the contact page. WE LOVE OUR SPONSORS The Craftsman Store - Another excellent resource from Scott Sidler of The Craftsman Blog. The Craftsman Store is a cozy online hardware store full of books, tools, and supplies. For 10% off, use the coupon code truetales. Sutherland Welles - Maker of exceptional polymerized tung oil finishes since 1965. To save 10% on your first order, use the coupon code truetales. Preservan - A unique preservation franchise opportunity developed by long-time window restoration pro, Ty McBride - Learn more about becoming a part of the Preservan family and mission: PreservanFranchise.com/truetales. Abatron: A division of U-C Coatings - Abatron manufactures two of Stacy's favorite products, LiquidWood, and WoodEpox. From now until May 5, use the coupon code SPRING10 at Abatron.com for 10% off your order. TRAVEL: Read all the details and book the True Tales From Old Houses 2023 Canadian Adventure Call Holiday Vacations to travel to Canada with Stacy - 888-867-2190
4/24/2023
51:58
Creating a Home in the Catskills + How to Handle Unsolicited Advice
In today's episode, Stacy and Daniel talk about handling unsolicited advice on social media and from friends and family in real life. And later, you'll meet architectural designer Christienne Dobson. Christienne and her husband and baby moved from Harlem to the Catskills full-time during the pandemic. They are building a home and community in rural New York and couldn't be happier. Christienne uses her training and talent to bring life to their vernacular farmhouse. To request a transcript of this episode, please reach out via the contact page. WE LOVE OUR SPONSORS The Craftsman Store - Another excellent resource from Scott Sidler of The Craftsman Blog. The Craftsman Store is a cozy online hardware store full of books, tools, and supplies. For 10% off, use the coupon code truetales. Sutherland Welles - Maker of exceptional polymerized tung oil finishes since 1965. To save 10% on your first order, use the coupon code truetales. Preservan - A unique preservation franchise opportunity developed by long-time window restoration pro, Ty McBride - Learn more about becoming a part of the Preservan family and mission: PreservanFranchise.com/truetales. Abatron: A division of U-C Coatings - Abatron manufactures two of Stacy's favorite products, LiquidWood, and WoodEpox. From now until May 5, use the coupon code SPRING10 at Abatron.com for 10% off your order. TRAVEL: Read all the details and book the True Tales From Old Houses 2023 Canadian Adventure
4/10/2023
53:09
Grassroots Building Preservation in Murray, Utah + The Merits of Lead Safety Certification
In today's episode, during listener Q&A, Stacy and Daniel discuss the merits of lead safety training and certification for old house owners. And later, Stacy talks to Amy and Rachel from the Historic Murray First Foundation in Murray, Utah. In an area of the United States where historic buildings are being destroyed routinely in the name of progress, the Historic Murray First Foundation is fighting to save Murray's built environment and its history as a vibrant and cosmopolitan western town. To request a transcript of this episode, please reach out via the contact page. WE LOVE OUR SPONSORS The Craftsman Store - Another excellent resource from Scott Sidler of The Craftsman Blog. The Craftsman Store is a cozy online hardware store full of books, tools, and supplies. For 10% off, use the coupon code truetales. Sutherland Welles - Maker of exceptional polymerized tung oil finishes since 1965. To save 10% on your first order, use the coupon code truetales. Preservan - A unique preservation franchise opportunity developed by long-time window restoration pro, Ty McBride - Learn more about becoming a part of the Preservan family and mission: PreservanFranchise.com/truetales. Abatron: A division of U-C Coatings - Abatron manufactures two of Stacy's favorite products, LiquidWood, and WoodEpox. From now until April 7, use the coupon code REPAIR10 at Abatron.com for 10% off your order. TRAVEL: Read all the details and book the True Tales From Old Houses 2023 Canadian Adventure
3/27/2023
55:42
A Victorian by the Bay + Stacy and Daniel Play Floor Plan Detective
In today's episode, during listener Q&A, Stacy and Daniel discuss ways to determine the original floor plan of an old house. And later, they chat with Gina Bellous. Gina's dream of owning a Victorian Bed and Breakfast is coming true in her little cottage nestled near the bay of San Pedro, California. To request a transcript of this episode, please reach out via the contact page. WE LOVE OUR SPONSORS The Craftsman Store - Another excellent resource from Scott Sidler of The Craftsman Blog. The Craftsman Store is a cozy online hardware store full of books, tools, and supplies. For 10% off, use the coupon code truetales. Sutherland Welles - Maker of exceptional polymerized tung oil finishes since 1965. To save 10% on your first order, use the coupon code truetales. Preservan - A unique preservation franchise opportunity developed by long-time window restoration pro, Ty McBride - Learn more about becoming a part of the Preservan family and mission: PreservanFranchise.com/truetales. Abatron: A division of U-C Coatings - Abatron manufactures two of Stacy's favorite products, LiquidWood, and WoodEpox. From now until March 24, use the coupon code EPOXY10 at Abatron.com for 10% off your order. TRAVEL: Read all the details and book the True Tales From Old Houses 2023 Canadian Adventure
True Tales From Old Houses is a light-hearted, entertaining, and educational show for lovers of old houses and buildings, DIYers, history buffs, and restoration and preservation junkies.
Available bi-weekly, host Stacy Grinsfelder shares personal project updates, listener Q & A, and interviews with engaging old house owners, restoration professionals, and craftspeople.