Grassroots Building Preservation in Murray, Utah + The Merits of Lead Safety Certification

In today's episode, during listener Q&A, Stacy and Daniel discuss the merits of lead safety training and certification for old house owners. And later, Stacy talks to Amy and Rachel from the Historic Murray First Foundation in Murray, Utah. In an area of the United States where historic buildings are being destroyed routinely in the name of progress, the Historic Murray First Foundation is fighting to save Murray's built environment and its history as a vibrant and cosmopolitan western town.