#31 From Husband and Father to the TRT DAD: No More Excuses. No More Apologies

Send us a text⚠️WARNING: Not for kids. Not for snowflakes. This one's raw, real and full of F-bombs.This one's personal.Im taking you back to where it all started-panic attacks, anxiety meds and the moment I realized I wasn't the man I used to be. From late-night Google rabbit holes to Dr. Huberman talking about morning wood, to trying every "natural boost" trick in the book... Until I said screw it, started TRT.I break down the full journey-what went wrong and how TRT flipped the script.Then we go deeper: why high testosterone men need to lead and why the world needs strong fathers who don't apologize for being men.If you're a man trying to reclaim his edge, this one's for you. To the TRT community-Thank You for the support.... To the haters-you know what to do.Virtushealthoptimization.comTRT DAD Beginner Guide: "7 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting TRT" Link in Bio @TRTDAD on TikTok TRTDAD.com