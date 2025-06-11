#32 Peptides EXPLAINED: The Real Guide to Fat Loss, Muscle & TRT - with The Hacksmith
In this episode, we break it all down - no fluff, no BS. The Hacksmith joins me to expose the truth about peptides: what works, what doesn't and how to actually use them.We cover the 7 categories:Fat LossMuscle BuildingSleep OptimizationInjury RepairAnti-AgingCognitive Immune SupportPlus- we dive into how peptides stack with TRT, common mistakes guys are making and why most people are wasting money.This is the guide most people are too scared to give you. If you're thinking about TRT, already on TRT or curious about peptides, you need to hear this one.
#31 From Husband and Father to the TRT DAD: No More Excuses. No More Apologies
⚠️WARNING: Not for kids. Not for snowflakes. This one's raw, real and full of F-bombs.This one's personal.Im taking you back to where it all started-panic attacks, anxiety meds and the moment I realized I wasn't the man I used to be. From late-night Google rabbit holes to Dr. Huberman talking about morning wood, to trying every "natural boost" trick in the book... Until I said screw it, started TRT.I break down the full journey-what went wrong and how TRT flipped the script.Then we go deeper: why high testosterone men need to lead and why the world needs strong fathers who don't apologize for being men.If you're a man trying to reclaim his edge, this one's for you. To the TRT community-Thank You for the support.... To the haters-you know what to do.
#30 The Testosterone Timeline: "When will TRT start working?"
Thinking about starting TRT or already on Testosterone and wondering when the benefits actually kick in? In this episode, I'm joined by Josh from Virtus Health Optimization to break down the complete testosterone replacement therapy timeline-what to expect and when to expect it.We answer the most common questions men ask:How soon will sleep improveWhen does morning wood and libido returnHow long until I gain muscleWhen do the mood and confidence changes hitWhether you're brand new to TRT or months into your protocol, this episode lays out what changes to look for in week 1 though week 52. Real talk, real expectations and no B.S.
#29 TRT Gains 101: How to Actually Train for Results with Coach Zach
Think TRT means easy muscle? Think again. In this episode, I sit down with coach and former bodybuilding competitor Zach Patterson to break down how to actually train for real gains on testosterone. We get into what most guys screw up in the gym, how your nutrition needs to change on TRT and the simple but brutal truth about building muscle that lasts. If you're on Testosterone and not seeing results, this one's your wake-up call.
#28 We let TikTok ask the questions... What could possibly go wrong??
Episode 28 is a full send Q&A straight from the unfiltered minds of TikTok. We took your questions and answered them live... nothing was off the table.Listener discretion advised: contains testosterone, internet opinions and way too much honesty.
