It's time to reignite your passion for teaching! Triple R Teaching provides simple strategies and practical tips for PreK-grade 3 educators. Anna Geiger, M.Ed.,... More
Print to speech vs. Speech to print: What's the difference?
This week I'm doing a hot topics collaboration with Melissa & Lori Love Literacy ... and we're starting with two different approaches to teaching phonics: print to speech and speech to print. What's the difference?Click here for the show notes for this episode.
5/1/2023
7:30
Rethinking reading comprehension with Brent Conway
121: I had quite a few misunderstandings about reading comprehension when I was a balanced literacy teacher. Today I talk with Brent Conway, a former principal and current assistant superintendent, about how to rethink reading comprehension.Click here for the show notes from this episode.
4/24/2023
29:42
Teaching word recognition with Dr. Katie Pace Miles
120: In today's episode we discuss exactly what's happening when children learn to recognize words - teaching tips included!Click here for this episode's show notes.
4/17/2023
36:51
All about phonics - with Wiley Blevins
119: Today we get to hear from my favorite phonics expert, Wiley Blevins. He's the author of many practical books about teaching phonics, and today we talk ALL things phonics - from decodable books and syllable types to sound walls and differentiating phonics lessons. You'll love this jam-packed episode!Click here for this episode's show notes.
4/10/2023
49:22
What we know about phoneme awareness - with Dr. Susan Brady
118: Phoneme awareness has gotten a lot of attention in the last few years. Dr. Susan Brady helps us sort out the research and make practical applications for teaching.Click here for the show notes from this episode.
