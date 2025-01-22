Transforming Procurement with Lourdes Coss

Episode 47: 7 Things A Great Leader Doesn't Do

SummaryIn this episode, we explore the seven things great leaders don't do, highlighting how avoiding common leadership pitfalls can build trust, foster collaboration, and drive better results. From not micromanaging to leading by example, these insights are tailored to help procurement professionals strengthen their leadership skills and enhance team performance.