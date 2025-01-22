Transforming Procurement with Lourdes Coss

In this Episode, I share simple steps to develop and communicate a vision, align your team, and create a culture of innovation and accountability.Website: https://www.lourdescoss.comLive2Lead 2024 Chicago hosted by M. L. Coss and Associates, LLCL2L Virtual Experience: bit.ly/3JTaxd6Webinars: https://lourdescoss.leadingthebest.comFree Leadership Newsletter: https://lourdescoss.leadingthebest.com/JMTN0001Thank you for listening!
13:19
Episode 48: Goal Setting with Purpose
In this Episode, we explore the art of setting and achieving goals with intentionality and realism. Small consistent actions can transform your outcomes and shape your future.
12:29
Episode 47: 7 Things A Great Leader Doesn't Do
In this episode, we explore the seven things great leaders don't do, highlighting how avoiding common leadership pitfalls can build trust, foster collaboration, and drive better results. From not micromanaging to leading by example, these insights are tailored to help procurement professionals strengthen their leadership skills and enhance team performance.
13:16
Episode 46: Growth and Development in Public Procurement
In this episode, we explore the critical role of continuous growth and development in public procurement. We'll discuss how staying informed, investing in professional skills, and embracing new challenges can elevate both individual careers and the procurement function within an organization, helping to meet the evolving demands of the field.
15:37
Episode 45: Engaging Your Team in Public Procurement
In this episode, we explore the critical role of team engagement in public procurement. We'll discuss strategies for fostering clarity, trust, and collaboration, empowering team members, and creating a culture where your team feels connected to their work and motivated to contribute to the organization's success.