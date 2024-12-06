Powered by RND
PodcastsSportsTrain Smart Run Strong
Listen to Train Smart Run Strong in the App
Listen to Train Smart Run Strong in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Train Smart Run Strong

Podcast Train Smart Run Strong
Victoria and Emily
We're bringing our long run conversations to the mic. Join us as we chat about all things running!
SportsRunning

Available Episodes

5 of 20
  • Ep. 10: Your 2024 Running Wins
    Treg and Vicky read out your 2024 running wins (thank your for the submissions!) and are extremely inspired by everything you've overcome this past year. It's been an awesome season 2 of the pod, see you in the new year!
    --------  
    51:10
  • Ep. 9: Bone Stress Injuries
    Treg and Vicky discuss everything you need to know about bone stress injuries including how to determine if you have one, treatment protocols, and prevention tips!
    --------  
    1:08:39
  • Ep. 8: Race Recaps, Fueling Convos, Battling Negative Thoughts
    Treg and Vicky discuss their recent race experiences which leads them down a path of discussing important topics like how determine if you're fueling enough and what to do when those negative thoughts hit during a race.
    --------  
    56:38
  • Ep. 7: Piriformis Syndrome, Hamstring Tendinopathy
    Treg and Vicky discuss piriformis syndrome and hamstring tendinopathy in today's episode. This discussion starts at 18:23 after Treg and Vicky recap their weeks.
    --------  
    56:40
  • Ep. 6: Patellar Tendinopathy, ITB Pain
    Treg and Vicky continue the common running injury series today discussing patellar tendinopathy and ITB pain in runners.
    --------  
    49:51

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Train Smart Run Strong

We're bringing our long run conversations to the mic. Join us as we chat about all things running!
Podcast website

Listen to Train Smart Run Strong, The Pat McAfee Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Train Smart Run Strong: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/30/2024 - 7:28:00 PM